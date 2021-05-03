One week after GM Jeff Bridich stepped down, the Colorado Rockies have named longtime scouting director Bill Schmidt as their interim general manager, the team announced Monday. Schmidt has spent 21 years with the Rockies, including the last 13 as their vice president of scouting.

"After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM," team president Greg Feasel said in a statement. "Bill's experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role."

Schmidt has spent over 30 years in baseball and had previous stops with Cleveland, the Reds, the Yankees, and the MLB Scouting Bureau. Under his watch the Rockies drafted and developed Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Troy Tulowitzki, and others. The clubs says Schmidt will now oversee all aspects of their baseball operations.

Bridich stepped down following a six-year run that can charitably be described as unsuccessful. In his wake he leaves the least desirable front office job in baseball. The Rockies say they are planning a search for a new full-time general manager following the season.