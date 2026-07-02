Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko in stable condition after surgery on fractured vertebra

Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko is in stable condition after undergoing spinal decompression and stabilization surgery resulting from a C6-C7 vertebra fracture suffered in an outfield collision on Tuesday, the team announced. Lasko currently does not have feeling in his lower half because of swelling in his spine, though there is hope he will regain it in time, according to MLB.com.

While playing center field for the Double-A Midland RockHounds, Lasko collided head-first at full speed with right fielder Devin Taylor while attempting a diving catch. Taylor quickly got up to pursue the ball and escaped the collision without major injury. Lasko remained motionless on the ground. He was stretchered off the field and taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

"I've been in touch with Ryan's mom, Patti, to pass along the organization's support and to let her know that all of us, throughout our system, have them in our thoughts and prayers," A's GM David Forst said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful to Noah Huff and Audy Merrick, our athletic trainers in Midland, for their on-field actions last night, as well as to the Frisco RoughRiders and the paramedics on the scene. We are encouraged by the reports and updates from Dr. Jonathan Poggi, and we will continue to put all of the resources of our medical staff towards supporting Ryan and his recovery."

Player development director Ed Sprague was traveling to be with Lasko and counseling will be made available to players, the A's said.

Lasko, 24, was the No. 41 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Baseball America ranked him as the team's 23rd-best prospect entering the season and praised his "high-energy, frenetic play style."