Four minor league pitchers have been suspended after they were caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs. According to an ESPN report, the use of foreign substances is going to be discussed at a regularly scheduled owners meeting on Thursday.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson discussed how an owners meeting works and how the topic of foreign substances will be presented.

"A presentation will be made and here's what they're going to say," Samson said. "'We're on it. We now have proof that pitchers are doing the following things. Here's what we're looking for and here's what we saw.' They'll show Michael Pineda with some pine tar on his neck. They show the hat of a pitcher. 'Here's what a punishment will be.' It's a room full of 30 people trying to act as one organization, but all have different interests. It's all gamesmanship. That's what owners meetings are."

Prior to the 2021 season, Major League Baseball did state that the league would be monitoring baseballs closer in an effort to hinder pitchers from using foreign substances. In a game last month, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos was ordered to change hats after umpires noticed a foreign substance on the bill of his hat.