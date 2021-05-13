On Wednesday, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera recorded the 2,878th hit of his MLB career. In doing so, Cabrera passed Omar Vizquel and gave him the most hits by a Venezuelan-born player in MLB history.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Cabrera's future and believes that he's going to eventually be released by the Tigers.

"When you're dealing with a veteran, they're not stupid. That's the point," Samson said. "That's why it went so sideways with Albert Pujols. Pujols had a different view of where he was. They had internal conversations, but never with Albert until the end. If I'm the Tigers, I'm getting prepared to have those conversations with Miguel Cabrera because he's not going to be a Tiger until 2023. It's just not going to happen. They're going to give him a better way to leave on his own terms. They're going to be honest with him earlier than the Angels were with Pujols."

Cabrera's current contract runs until the 2023 season and the veteran first baseman/designated hitter is making $30 million this season. Considering that Cabrera's production has dipped, it's certainly a possibility that the Tigers part ways with him at some point in the near future. After all, Detroit is a rebuilding team that has a league-worst 12-24 record so far this season.

Samson is simply making a point that the Tigers are going to want to do right by Cabrera and give him an opportunity to finish out his career on a winning team.