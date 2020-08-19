Watch Now: Why The Angels Season Is Turning Into A Disaster ( 1:27 )

Unlike the WNBA, NBA and NHL, when MLB resumed following the paused caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they went forward without a bubble. After a series of positive outbreaks with more than one team, there are rumors swirling that MLB will carry out their postseason in a bubble.

David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to discuss these rumors and give his opinion of what the bubble should look like.

What MLB has learned, what we all have," he said, "is that the bubbles for the NBA and NHL are working. No positive tests."

Turn to MLB, teams have had their schedules impacted from the outbreaks and are having to make up games before the postseason begins. Samson says it is practical to make a bubble work as the teams are narrowed down:

"All that matters to players and owners needs to be getting through October. And if you want to get through October with the best possible chance, with the most possible players, not being impacted ... the best way to guarantee it is to get into a bubble."

People are taking guesses on where the bubble(s) will be, if they do create one (or more than one). Samson says there will be two. One will be for the American League and one for the National League. One spot would be chosen for the World Series, in his plan.

His current call for places to hold the teams on both coasts: California and New York.

Looking at the specific plans, Samson wants to make the MLB bubbles as close to the Disney World bubble as possible, which means renting out entire hotels, bringing in chefs, barbers and anyone else the teams to stay there. He also says they need to make sure no one leaves the premises.

"There will be no leaving the bubble no matter what. Hard stop," he says, adding that if anyone needed to leave for personal reasons they would need to quarantine upon return.

Giving his prediction, the podcast host says, "You will see that MLB postseason will be in a bubble."