Major League Baseball appears to be poised to take action regarding foreign substances. The league will reportedly soon tell umpires that they need to enforce rules against the use of foreign substances. Some star pitchers have already had their spin rates drop in recent outings.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the MLB's impending rule change regarding foreign substances.

"There is going to be a pitcher who gets caught. A pitcher will get suspended for foreign substance abuse," Samson said. "MLB loves making examples of players. They're going to choose a player. I don't think it's going to be a Trevor Bauer. I'm talking a middle-of-the-rotation guy, a bullpen arm, a middle-of-the-bullpen arm that's not a closer. It's not going to be a significant pitcher that's on a team in the middle of a playoff race."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that MLB pitchers "will be checked repeatedly and randomly for foreign substances by umpires." The new mandate could potentially be put in place within the next two weeks and violators would receive a 10-day suspension without pay if they are caught with a foreign substance.

With the new rule, Samson believes that the league is going to try to make an example of a certain player in order to deter other players from using foreign substances.