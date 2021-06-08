On Monday, the Seattle Mariners demoted top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A after being in the midst of an 0-for-39 hitting slump. Kelenic was called up by the Mariners on May 13 and hit just .096 with a pair of home runs since being recalled.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Mariners' decision to demote Kelenic and believes that the team shouldn't call him back up until after the All-Star break.

"My top prospect is in 0-for-39 slump. I know that I am sending him to the minor leagues because he's in that slump. I also know that I am not going to call him up for a full month," Samson said. "Why? Because by being called up on May 13, I really wanted him to be in the minor leagues for two months because I don't want him to have an extra year of arbitration. He has 26 days of service. I want to make sure he's in the minor leagues now, so that I can make up for the fact that he has these 26 days of service. I'm not calling him up until June 20 plus 26 days, so just after the All-Star break. If they're smart, they'll keep him down until after the All-Star break no matter how well he does at Triple-A."

Samson also added that he wouldn't have sent Kelenic down to Triple-A in the midst of a slump. He would've rather had Kelenic hit his way out of the slump because that's all Kelenic will be thinking about while he's down in the minor leagues.

Kelenic has been a highly touted prospect for quite some time. The young outfielder was the centerpiece in the return of a trade with the New York Mets that sent closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano to New York in 2018.