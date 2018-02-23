Spring training games schedule: How to watch the spring training games today
Spring training baseball gets underway Friday
Friday occasions the start of Grapefruit and Cactus League play, and that no doubt means you'll be interested in watching some actual baseball. To help you do that, we're here to tell you how to watch each game of Friday's slate ...
Game
Start time
TV
Streaming
Tigers at Yankees
1:05 p.m. ET
YES
Cardinals at Marlins
1:05 p.m. ET
FoxSports Florida, FoxSports Midwest
Nationals at Astros
1:05 p.m. ET
MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Rays (split squad) at Orioles
1:05 p.m. ET
MASN
Twins at Red Sox
1:05 p.m. ET
None
Pirates at Rays (split squad)
1:05 p.m. ET
None
Phillies at Blue Jays
1:07 p.m. ET
Sportsnet
Braves at Mets
1:10 p.m. ET
SNY
Cubs at Brewers (split squad)
3:05 p.m. ET
FoxSports Wisconsin
White Sox at Dodgers
3:05 p.m. ET
SportsNET LA
Reds at Indians
3:05 p.m. ET
SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Ohio
Angels at Athletics
3:05 p.m. ET
FoxSports West
Brewers (split squad) at Giants
3:05 p.m. ET
None
Diamondbacks at Rockies
3:10 p.m. ET
None
Mariners at Padres
3:10 p.m. ET
FoxSports San Diego
Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball.
