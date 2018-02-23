Spring training games schedule: How to watch the spring training games today

Spring training baseball gets underway Friday

Friday occasions the start of Grapefruit and Cactus League play, and that no doubt means you'll be interested in watching some actual baseball. To help you do that, we're here to tell you how to watch each game of Friday's slate ... 

Game

Start time

TV

Streaming

Tigers at Yankees

1:05 p.m. ET

YES

MLB.tv

Cardinals at Marlins

1:05 p.m. ET

FoxSports Florida, FoxSports Midwest

MLB.tv

Nationals at Astros

1:05 p.m. ET

MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

MLB.tv

Rays (split squad) at Orioles

1:05 p.m. ET

MASN

MLB.tv

Twins at Red Sox

1:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Pirates at Rays (split squad)

1:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Phillies at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m. ET

Sportsnet

MLB.tv

Braves at Mets

1:10 p.m. ET

SNY

MLB.tv

Cubs at Brewers (split squad)

3:05 p.m. ET

FoxSports Wisconsin

MLB.tv

White Sox at Dodgers

3:05 p.m. ET

SportsNET LA

MLB.tv

Reds at Indians

3:05 p.m. ET

SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Ohio

MLB.tv

Angels at Athletics

3:05 p.m. ET

FoxSports West

MLB.tv

Brewers (split squad) at Giants

3:05 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Diamondbacks at Rockies

3:10 p.m. ET

None

MLB.tv

Mariners at Padres

3:10 p.m. ET

FoxSports San Diego

MLB.tv


Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball. 

