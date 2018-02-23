Spring training games schedule: How to watch the spring training games today

Friday occasions the start of Grapefruit and Cactus League play, and that no doubt means you'll be interested in watching some actual baseball. To help you do that, we're here to tell you how to watch each game of Friday's slate ...

Game Start time TV Streaming Tigers at Yankees 1:05 p.m. ET YES MLB.tv Cardinals at Marlins 1:05 p.m. ET FoxSports Florida, FoxSports Midwest MLB.tv Nationals at Astros 1:05 p.m. ET MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest MLB.tv Rays (split squad) at Orioles 1:05 p.m. ET MASN MLB.tv Twins at Red Sox 1:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Pirates at Rays (split squad) 1:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Phillies at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. ET Sportsnet MLB.tv Braves at Mets 1:10 p.m. ET SNY MLB.tv Cubs at Brewers (split squad) 3:05 p.m. ET FoxSports Wisconsin MLB.tv White Sox at Dodgers 3:05 p.m. ET SportsNET LA MLB.tv Reds at Indians 3:05 p.m. ET SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Ohio MLB.tv Angels at Athletics 3:05 p.m. ET FoxSports West MLB.tv Brewers (split squad) at Giants 3:05 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Diamondbacks at Rockies 3:10 p.m. ET None MLB.tv Mariners at Padres 3:10 p.m. ET FoxSports San Diego MLB.tv



Armed with and made better by this knowledge, go forth and observe baseball.