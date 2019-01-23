The Jonah Keri Podcast: Barton Smith

Utah State engineering professor and baseball junkie Barton Smith joins the podcast

On this episode: Jonah Keri tests the Magnus effect with Utah State engineering professor and baseball junkie Barton Smith on the physics of fastballs; how science can help MLB teams improve pitching performance; future baseball applications for his research, and much more!

