The Jonah Keri Podcast: Barton Smith
Utah State engineering professor and baseball junkie Barton Smith joins the podcast
On this episode: Jonah Keri tests the Magnus effect with Utah State engineering professor and baseball junkie Barton Smith on the physics of fastballs; how science can help MLB teams improve pitching performance; future baseball applications for his research, and much more!
