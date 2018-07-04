The Jonah Keri Podcast: David Morneau
Jonah Keri talks to family law attorney David Morneau about the disturbing practice of human trafficking
In this episode: Jonah Keri talks to family law attorney David Morneau about the disturbing practice of human trafficking; how it's existed for so long in the shadows; how law enforcement officials are trying to crack down; the importance of different agencies working together to fight it; and his own battle to represent victims of trafficking without getting consumed by such emotionally taxing work.
