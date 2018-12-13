The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jay Jaffe

Jonah Keri chats with Jay Jaffe, creator of JAWS, author of The Cooperstown Casebook

In this episode: Jonah Keri searches for a bigger boat with Fangraphs writer Jay Jaffe on his Hall of Fame evaluation system JAWS; the curious case of Harold Baines's Hall of Fame election; why Larry Walker absodamnlutely deserves his own Hall of Fame plaque; what to make of George Steinbrenner's legacy in baseball; hot stove news out of L.A. and Philadelphia, and much more! 

