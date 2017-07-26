The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ozzie Smith
Jonah Keri talks to The Wizard, Ozzie Smith
In this episode: Jonah Keri flips for Ozzie Smith over playing in Montreal; growing up in Watts; playing college baseball as a walk-on in San Luis Obispo; the early days of his career; encouraging African-American kids to get into baseball; how to become great; self-doubt; All-Star Games; Rickey and entertainment; doing backflips; how the game has changed; stealing bases; the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum; longevity; the feeling of being inducted into the Hall of Fame; #bestofbaseball; and Ozzie's Life Tip.
