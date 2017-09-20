The Jonah Keri Podcast: Rich Griffin

Jonah Keri talks Toronto Star columnist Rich Griffin

jonah-keri-podcast-rich-gri.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri exposes the truth with Toronto Star columnist and longtime Montreal Expos media relations director Rich Griffin about the 22-inning game in which Youppi! got ejected; the Expos in the 1970s, '80s and '90s; being an O.G. stathead; Jarry Park; stuffing the All-Star Game ballot box; farm animals on the field; Larry Walker; Gary Carter; the 1994 Expos; the current Blue Jays, Raptors; Toronto sports fans; and Rich's Life Tip.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV