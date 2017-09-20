The Jonah Keri Podcast: Rich Griffin

In this episode: Jonah Keri exposes the truth with Toronto Star columnist and longtime Montreal Expos media relations director Rich Griffin about the 22-inning game in which Youppi! got ejected; the Expos in the 1970s, '80s and '90s; being an O.G. stathead; Jarry Park; stuffing the All-Star Game ballot box; farm animals on the field; Larry Walker; Gary Carter; the 1994 Expos; the current Blue Jays, Raptors; Toronto sports fans; and Rich's Life Tip.

