Tigers vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Lane Thomas slugs grand slam off Tarik Skubal in ALDS Game 5

Major League Baseball's divisional round will reach its conclusion on Saturday with Game 5 of the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians. The winner will advance to the ALCS, where they'll take on the New York Yankees for the right to represent the Junior Circuit in the 2024 World Series.

The Tigers will start left-hander Tarik Skubal, the odds-on favorite to win the AL's Cy Young Award. Skubal's presence has already been felt this series, delivering a gem as part of a Detroit victory in Game 2. The Guardians will counter with veteran southpaw Matthew Boyd, though manager Stephen Vogt is likely to go to his bullpen early and often, having deployed at least five pitchers in each game thus far this series.

Detroit finally broke through in the fifth when the pinch-hitting injured Kerry Carpenter singled home Trey Sweeney from first base to put the Tigers up 1-0. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Guardians immediately fought back and hard: José Ramírez took a pitch to the hand to drive tie the game and Lane Thomas followed with a grand slam to put Cleveland on top 5-1.

