Tigers vs. Royals odds: MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model for April 4

The Detroit Tigers hope to open their home slate on a high note Thursday when they host the Kansas City Royals in an early-season American League Central Division matchup. The Tigers (4-3) held their own on a season-opening road trip, while the Royals (2-3) have lost three in a row after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Kansas City won 11 of 19 meetings a year ago, going 5-5 at Detroit. Detroit is -105 on the money line, meaning a $105 wager would net $100, in the latest Tigers vs. Royals odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

The model knows that right-hander Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers as he seeks his first career win. He went five innings in his first outing, a 3-0 loss to Toronto. So far this season, the Tigers are being carried by their pitching staff. Detroit is fifth in the Major Leagues in ERA at 2.33 and second in WHIP at 0.89. Closer Shane Greene has been lights-out. He has four saves in four one-inning appearances and has allowed just one hit, while striking out two.

The offensively-challenged Tigers took two of three from the Yankees and have won three of four. Despite being held to just three hits Wednesday, Christin Stewart hit a sacrifice fly and Gordon Beckham homered in the eighth inning to power Detroit.

But just because Detroit has relied on solid pitching to open the season doesn't mean it is the best value on the Tigers vs. Royals money line.

That's because Kansas City's bats are hot. Unlike the Tigers, who have just 12 runs in seven games, including two shutouts, the Royals have 26 runs in five games, 10th best in the Majors. Although neither team is tearing it up offensively, Kansas City is 17th overall in batting average (.233) compared to Detroit, which is 29th (.169).

Right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.76 ERA) takes the hill for Kansas City. He went 5 2/3 innings in an 8-6 win over the White Sox. Junis, in his third season with the Royals, is 19-15 overall and is 6-1 lifetime against Detroit. Heating up for the Royals is second baseman Adalberto Mondesi (.409), who went 5-for-10 in the last series against the Twins. Catcher Martin Maldonado (.316) has also started the season hot, going 4-for-12 against Minnesota, including 3-for-4 on Tuesday.

