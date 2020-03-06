Tim Tebow is among the Mets' first wave of spring training cuts

Tim Tebow's fourth time in big-league camp concluded on Friday, as the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was among the club's first wave of spring cuts, according to MLB.com.

Tebow, 32 and entering his fourth full professional season, appeared in 10 games prior to being reassigned. In those appearances, he racked up 13 at-bats and hit .154/.389/.385 with a home run and nearly as many walks (four) as strikeouts (six). Tebow's home run, which came off Detroit Tigers right-hander Alex Wilson, was his first he'd hit in any big-league camp.

For those unaccustomed with the at-times complex jargon of baseball transactions, Friday's reassignment doesn't carry great significance. Tebow was never going to make the big-league club out of camp, and he isn't on the 40-man roster, meaning he cannot be "optioned." All this move signifies is that he'll be preparing for the season on the minor-league side of things.

Tebow appeared in 77 games at the Triple-A level last season, where he struggled to develop traction at the plate. He hit .163/.240/.255 with nearly five times as many strikeouts as walks. His season came to a close after he suffered a deep cut to his pinky in July.

For as athletically gifted as Tebow is, particularly in the raw strength and speed departments, the chances are slim that he has a meaningful baseball career. Of course, it's possible that the Mets elect to bring him up late in the season as a means of rewarding his hard work and, perhaps just as importantly, profiting off the merchandise and ticketing sales he could generate.

Tebow wasn't the only notable Mets player who was sent to the minor-league side on Friday. Pitching prospects Thomas Szapucki and Franklyn Kilome were among those sent that in the direction.