Tracking White Sox losses with Chicago on pace to shatter record for worst MLB season in modern history

The 2024 Chicago White Sox appear to be poised to keep their various appointments with the worst kind of history. Going into Tuesday's slate, the White Sox are 31-108 on the season. That's already the franchise record for losses in a season, and the Sox still have 23 games left to play. As well, their current winning percentage of .223 puts them on pace for a 36-126 record.

That figure would set the modern record for team losses in a season by a comfortable margin. Here's the current "leaderboard" in that particular category going back to 1900 (the modern era is typically pegged at 1903, when the National and American Leagues first joined forces).

Most losses in an MLB season (since 1900)

1. 1962 New York Mets: 120

2. 2003 Detroit Tigers: 119

3. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: 117

T4. 2018 Baltimore Orioles: 115

T4. 1935 Boston Braves: 115

As you can see, the White Sox have some room to spare in their reluctant quest to top the 1962 Mets' figure of 120 losses. The mark for most losses in a season on record belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who clocked 134 defeats in just 154 games. While on some level no depths should be considered beyond the reach of the current ChiSox model, the Spiders' 19th century figure is indeed safe.

Now let's move on to winning percentage. As noted above, the Sox in '24 have a current winning percentage of just .223. It's not quite as simple as looking at loss totals and assuming the winning percentages follow perfect suit. The fact that Major League Baseball used to play 154-game schedules contaminates the sample just a bit. So let's lay out those worst winning percentages of the modern era (i.e. since 1900).

Worst MLB season winning percentage (since 1900)

1. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: .235 (36-117)

2. 1935 Boston Braves: .248 (38-115)

3. 1962 New York Mets: .250 (40-120)

4. 1904 Washington Senators: .252 (38-113)

5. 1919 Philadelphia Athletics: .257 (36-104)

Once again, the Sox are on pace to topple the current record, this one belonging to Connie Mack's 1916 Athletics. As for those aforementioned Cleveland Spiders, they notched a winning percentage of .130 (!) back in 1899, which, again, is safely out of reach for the White Sox.

And what of run differential? The White Sox at this writing have been out-scored by the opposition by a whopping margin of 301 runs through 139 games. That puts them on course for a season-long run differential of minus-351, and that, yes, would be a modern record. Here's a look at the worst season-long team run differentials since 1900.

Worst MLB single-season run differentials (since 1900)

1. 1932 Boston Red Sox: minus-345

2. 1915 Philadelphia Athletics: minus-344

3. 2023 Oakland Athletics: minus-339

4. 2003 Detroit Tigers: minus-337

5. 2019 Detroit Tigers: minus-333

Let's again take a moment for the conclave of baseball miracles that was the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who managed a run differential of minus-723 (!!). Right now, the 2024 Pale Hose are on pace to set the modern record, although the '35 Red Sox and 1915 Athletics put up their run differentials in just 154 games. Let's not get mired in the details, though, and instead appreciate that the 2024 White Sox are towering failures in this essential regard, as well.