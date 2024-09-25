The Chicago White Sox staged a late-inning comeback on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, turning a 2-0 deficit entering the bottom of the eighth inning into a 3-2 victory (box score).

In the process, the White Sox not only avoided making modern Major League Baseball history by notching their 121st loss -- an accomplishment that would have toppled the expansion 1962 New York Mets' record for the most losses in a single season -- they also recorded their first victory of the year after trailing following the seventh inning.

The White Sox were previously 0-94 this year when they found themselves behind entering the eighth inning, according to CBS Sports HQ's Connor Groel.

Chicago notched its first run when Zach DeLoach and Bryan Ramos strung together consecutive doubles. After Lenyn Sosa drew a walk off reliever Hunter Strickland, Luis Robert then "singled" to plate Ramos and tie the game at 2-2. We have "singled" in quotation marks because Robert hit a pop-up that should have been corralled by second baseman Jack López. It wasn't, and Robert benefitted from some hometown scoring.

The White Sox then took the lead when Andrew Benintendi singled to left field, plating Sosa to make it a 3-2 game.

Chicago turned to veteran right-hander Justin Anderson in the ninth inning. He made it interesting, walking Mickey Moniak to put the tying run on base with two outs. Anderson then coerced a ground out off the bat of Eric Wagaman to end the game. It was Anderson's first save since 2019. Additionally, it tied him with two other White Sox pitchers for the most saves this season among current White Sox players. (Michael Kopech, John Brebbia, Tanner Banks, and Jordan Leasure -- the Chicago pitchers with multiple saves this season -- are all either on other teams or in the minors.)

The White Sox will once again attempt to stave off loss No. 121 against the Angels come Wednesday night.