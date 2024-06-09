The Boston Red Sox will look to bank a second consecutive home win when they continue a three-game series against the lowly Chicago White Sox on Saturday evening.

Although Ceddanne Rafaela's two-run homer in the seventh inning was the difference in a 3-1 Friday win, the Red Sox (71-70) have managed just 11 runs over their past six games and still remain six games below .500 at Fenway Park at 32-38 on the season.

Boston snapped a five-game skid with the series-opening victory.

The expected return of shortstop Trevor Story from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since April 6 could provide an even greater spark.

"It's very important not only for us, but for him, too, just to go out there and play," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Just for him to be out there, it's huge. ... He had a goal (of returning before the season ended), and it's going to happen. I'm very happy for him."

Story went 6-for-16 across four rehab games for Triple-A Worcester this week.

As a result, the ultra-versatile Rafaela is slated to move across the infield to play second base.

"Anywhere they put me, they know I'm going to do my best and give 100 percent to help the team," Rafaela said. "That's the only thing I want -- to help this team."

Scheduled Boston starter Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA) has not won in three outings since allowing six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings of a wild 12-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 16. He pitched perfect baseball in his four-inning start last Sunday at Detroit.

Cora called Criswell's seemingly early exit a planned move.

"The hope was (for Criswell) to give us as many outs as possible and then we take advantage of the matchups," Cora said. "It just didn't work."

The series opener put the White Sox (32-110) back on the losing track -- 1-13 in their past 14 -- after picking up an 8-1 win at Baltimore on Wednesday.

Chicago was looking to win consecutive games for the first time since June 27-29, but hits from six different players and a lone RBI from No. 9 batter Jacob Amaya were not enough on Friday.

"You really have to stay positive," White Sox right fielder Dominic Fletcher said. "Try to have fun, just enjoy where you're at and being around the guys."

One of Chicago's bright spots, left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61), is slated to make the Saturday start.

The 25-year-old tied American League and franchise records with seven consecutive strikeouts to begin his last start on Sunday against the New York Mets. He wound up striking out eight and allowing just one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings and 57 pitches in that outing.

Crochet is being limited down the stretch of the season, having already thrown a career-high 132 innings this season.

The plan is to use Crochet "all the way to the end," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said. "It's not easy mentally, knowing you're going into every game like that. But he's showing some leadership by just accepting it, not complaining and going out there and competing."

The pitchers opposed one another on June 7 during the teams' four-game series in Chicago. Crochet struck out 10 while allowing just one earned run over six innings in a 7-2 White Sox win.

Criswell took the loss after working 4 1/3 frames. He was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits.

That game marked the first career start against the opposing team for both.

