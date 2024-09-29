White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf took the blame for a history-making terrible 2024 season in a letter to Chicago's fan base on Sunday, minutes after the club took the field for its season finale against the Detroit Tigers.

"By all measures, our on-field performance this season was a failure," Reinsdorf wrote, acknowledging the team's record-setting 121 losses on the year, the most in modern Major League Baseball history. "As the leader of this organization, that is my ultimate responsibility. There are no excuses.

"I want to thank you for continuing to support the team throughout what was an embarrassing season. You all deserved better. This season's performance was completely unacceptable and the varying reactions and emotions from our fanbase are completely understandable."

Here's Reinsdorf's letter in whole:

Reinsdorf outlined his vision for a better future over the subsequent paragraphs. He promised the team would evaluate the trade and free-agent markets and install new leadership in the analytics department as part of an ongoing overhaul that began last year under general manager Chris Getz. Additionally, Reinsdorf noted that Getz's search for a new manager is "well underway." Chicago fired Pedro Grifol earlier this year, replacing him on an interim basis with former outfielder Grady Sizemore.

Reinsdorf made a point of celebrating Chicago's improved farm system, nothing that the organization's Double-A affiliate won the Southern League title, while their Class A affiliate reached the Carolina League finals.

"It was a long, painful season for us all. We recognize, on a daily basis, that it is our responsibility to earn your trust, attention, time and support. We vote to take that approach daily as we put the work in this offseason to be better," Reinsdorf's letter stated in conclusion. "We owe it to each and everyone of you."