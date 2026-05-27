Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians: Chiefs star joins hometown team's ownership group

Travis Kelce's fandom of the Cleveland sports teams knows no bounds. Now, he's taken a financial interest in them, too. The Chiefs' star tight end purchased a minority share of the Guardians, according to ESPN.

"I have so much love for this city," Kelce told ESPN. "I say it all the time: I'm just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate -- they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.

"I've been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture. Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I'm here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can."

Kelce, 36, grew up watching one of the most successful eras of Cleveland baseball: From 1995-99, the team made the playoffs five straight times, a stretch that included two World Series trips. He can be seen at many a Cleveland sporting event and was recently courtside for a Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals game against the Knicks.

Kelce, once a star high school baseball player himself, joins his own teammate, Patrick Mahomes (Royals), as well as LeBron James (Red Sox), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Brewers) and Cade Cunningham (Rangers) as pro sports stars with equity in an MLB team, per ESPN.

The Guardians have a value of $1.66 billion, a figure on the rise, according to Forbes. Paul Dolan is the team owner, but David Blitzer bought minority shares in 2022 and holds an option to become the majority owner after the 2027 season.