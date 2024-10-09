The best-of-five ALDS matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians is now a best-of-three series. The AL Central foes split the first two games in Cleveland, and the divisional series has shifted to Detroit. Comerica Park is hosting its first playoff game in more than 10 years on Wednesday afternoon.

The Guardians had a big first inning and cruised to a Game 1 win last Saturday. The two teams played eight scoreless innings in Game 2 before Kerry Carpenter hit a game-winning home run off All-Star Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase in the top of the ninth inning.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule here. Below is the ALDS schedule for Guardians vs. Tigers:



Date Start time/result TV Game 1 Sat., Oct. 5 Guardians 7, Tigers 0 TBS Game 2 Mon., Oct. 7 Tigers 3, Guardians 0 TBS Game 3 Weds., Oct. 9 3:08 p.m. ET TBS Game 4 Thurs., Oct. 10 6:08 p.m. ET TNT

Game 5 (if necessary) Sat., Oct. 12 4:38 p.m. ET TBS



Where to watch Game 3



Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park (Detroit)

Channel: TBS, truTV | Live stream: Max

Probable pitchers: RHP Alex Cobb (CLE) vs. RHP Keider Montero (DET)

Odds: CLE -110 | DET -110; over/under: 7.0

Here now is what you need to know about each team in the ALDS:

ALDS storylines

Guardians: The Guardians did not just have a good bullpen this season. They had a historically great bullpen. It's the best bullpen on record at 13.7 WAR -- the next best bullpen this year was at 9.1 WAR -- and it is led by all-world closer Emmanuel Clase, who had a 0.61 ERA in 74 1/3 innings. For Cleveland, the name of the game is getting just enough offense and just enough starting pitching, then turn things over to a deep and diverse relief crew. They have lefties, righties, hard-throwers, changeup specialists, you name it. Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, and Josh Naylor are the keys to the offense. The rest of the lineup is not overly imposing.

Tigers: There is a "how are they doing it?" vibe to this Tigers team, but they are doing it, and they are never out of a game, as the Astros learned in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Manager A.J. Hinch uses his entire bench to mix and match expertly, and the same goes for the pitching staff behind Skubal. Skubal will be able to start Games 2 and 5 of the ALDS on normal rest. If the Guardians take care of business in four games or fewer, they would only see the league's best pitcher once in the series. The Tigers though have shown they are more than formidable on the days Skubal does not pitch. Hinch referred to his team as "chaos" before the Wild Card Series and that's what the Tigers are. You never quite know what they're going to throw at you.