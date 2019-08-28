Why Yu Darvish's complete command turnaround could make him the Cubs' playoff ace

The Cubs won a road game on Tuesday night and that's been a rarity this season. They are now 26-39 on the road. The win Tuesday came with Javier Baez starring on offense and Yu Darvish pitching an absolute gem. He worked eight innings, allowing just one run (a solo shot from Pete Alonso, and there's no shame in allowing that) on five hits while striking out seven and walking one.

That one walk was a big deal and we'll get to that.

Darvish's transformation is unlike anything we've ever seen in the same season. He has gone from likely the worst pitcher in the majors when it came to control to one of the best in a matter of months. In case you didn't notice, here's a look.

In his 2019 debut, he walked three of the first five batters he faced and would end up walking seven in just 2 2/3 innings of work. Through eight starts, Darvish had 33 walks in 36 2/3 innings. He was walking almost 20 percent of the batters he faced. Opposing hitters had a .391 on-base percentage against him.

And then, he cut down.

In Darvish's next 10 starts, he would cut the walks down to 16 in 60 1/3 innings. His allowed OBP went down to .282.

Since the All-Star break, Darvish has been amazing, other than his proclivity to allow the home run. Still, in nine starts, he's pitched to a 2.93 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. In 55 1/3 innings, he's struck out 72 and walked just three. Three walks in 55 1/3 innings! He's allowing just a .230 on-base percentage. The one walk he issued Tuesday was his first walk since July 23.

The guy who walked three in his first five hitters of the season and 33 in his first 36 2/3 innings went 36 innings without issuing a single walk.

Darvish's August is complete and he had 42 strikeouts and one walk. Here's the list of players in baseball history to have a month with at least 40 strikeouts and one walk or fewer:

Darvish

Corey Kluber, May of 2018, 41 strikeouts and one walk

Jeff Samardzija, May of 2017, 49 strikeouts and one walk

Cliff Lee, Sept/Oct of 2013, 54 strikeouts and one walk

None of those guys had even close to as much trouble with control in the same season as Darvish had. As noted, we've never seen anything like this.

Part of Darvish's evolution this season has come courtesy of Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. He's taught Darvish the knuckle-curve. Long noted for his wide arsenal of pitches, Darvish has another club in his bag now. He's now thrown eight different pitches this season: Fourseam fastball, sinker, cutter, changeup, slider, curve, splitter and his newfound joy:

Here's a look at the knucklecurve that Darvish used to K McNeil in the 8th inning. More velo than his usual curve. pic.twitter.com/pPGf6aQaYZ — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 28, 2019

With variations -- the "slow curve" and "hard cutter" -- Darvish technically has 10 choices for his catcher to flash on any given pitch.

With this arsenal and Darvish's newfound command, he's become a second-half force. He's tied for the NL lead in strikeouts since the break and looks the part of ace of a playoff team.

As noted, Darvish still gets stung on occasion by the long ball. Last time out, he gave up six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings due to coughing up four homers. He leads the majors with 31 homers allowed. When he's keeping it in the yard now, though, he's the best pitcher the Cubs have. Who would've thought after April we'd be able to say that?