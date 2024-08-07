A rainout of the scheduled Angels-Yankees game in the Bronx on Tuesday night meant that both teams were forced to alter their plans in the starting rotation. For the Yankees, who also had a day off on Monday, they'll be skipping Marcus Stroman's scheduled turn in the rotation.

Stroman, who last started on Friday, will now slot back in the rotation on Sunday, Aug. 11, meaning he'll be on eight days of rest. Due to the off day Monday and then postponement on Tuesday, the Yankees will have a doubleheader on Wednesday but still will be able to use Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Ródon and Gerrit Cole either on regular or extra rest leading up to Sunday. Will Warren will start the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday.

Stroman, 33, was 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA through 14 starts, but he's regressed since then -- predictably, if you saw his underlying metrics from the quick start. In his last eight starts, he is 1-4 with a 6.87 ERA. His last two outings have been particularly disastrous, as he allowed five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in Boston and then the last-place Blue Jays battered him for seven runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

"I just felt like there'd be some benefit in Stro having a couple of bullpens to work through some things," manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday.

Stroman showed a dip in velocity last outing with his fourseam fastball (average of 88.8 miles per hour compared to a season average of 89.8), but Boone didn't seem worried with that.

"I'm not too concerned about it," the manager said Wednesday. "I pay attention to it, but I felt like he's in a pretty good place right now as far as some of the things he's been working through and some of the video he's looked at, then how his bullpen went [Tuesday]. So, no, not too concerned. And physically he feels good."

The Yankees head into their doubleheader Wednesday with a 67-46 record, good for first place in the AL East by half a game.