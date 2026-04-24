BOSTON — Cam Schlittler doesn't just walk to the mound every five days in a Yankees uniform.

Walking doesn't do it justice. Not with the pace he keeps. Not with the way he takes the ball and goes, eyes forward, no hesitation. That kind of presence isn't common for a 25-year-old in his second season, just 20 starts into his big-league career.

Schlittler doesn't just walk. He saunters. His gait affirms his destination. And once he gets there, he plans to own it.

"I think that's the type of guy you want on the mound," Aaron Judge told CBS Sports. "Big situations where the noise, the atmosphere, the situation, it doesn't scare him. He wants to embrace any challenge. And whether it's just a normal game in April or a Wild Card game or a deciding Game 3 for us. It's just impressive to see his development over the years."

Thursday evening's game against the Red Sox wasn't a deciding Game 3 of a Wild Card Series like last year, when he toyed with Boston for eight dominant innings, striking out 12 in a shutout win. But Thursday's start still carried weight.

Schlittler grew up a Red Sox fan in nearby Walpole, Mass. Thursday was his first time pitching at Fenway Park. Leading up to the game, a small portion of Red Sox fans had directed threats toward his family. It just added fuel to Schlittler's edge.

And yet, without his best stuff, the second-year righty still went eight innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

"He's just getting really, really good out there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said afterward. "That was an ace-like performance."

The ace-like performance comes as the Yankees deal with injuries to key starters, some carrying over from last season. Gerrit Cole recently began a rehab assignment after missing all of last year following Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodón underwent a minor elbow procedure in the offseason and is expected to return ahead of Cole.

In their absence, Schlittler and Max Fried have helped keep this rotation among the league's best.

Entering Friday, the Yankees' rotation owns a 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, both tops in baseball. Schlittler is at the center of it, posting a 1.77 ERA in six starts.

"I feel like he has that grit, man," said Jazz Chisholm. "Like, 'I want to go out there and do it. No BS. When I get that ball in my hand and I'm on that field, I'm going to do it. That's what I like. It's amazing to watch. I love everything about it."

"Kind of that blue-collar mentality," Schlitter added. "Gritty. Same mentality I had from high school to college into pro ball. I had some of that feeling out there.. But I just have to be able to motivate myself and feed off the guys around me."

Schlittler has always tapped into that. He was a late bloomer. A seventh-round pick out of Northeastern, not exactly a baseball factory, especially in New England, where winters linger into May.

Schlittler always had the frame. Being 6-foot-6 will do that. But for a while, the velocity didn't match.

In 2023 at High-A Hudson Valley, there were outings where he barely touched 89 mph. That changed. He added strength. The confidence followed. Then the jump. The velocity climbed in a way nobody really saw coming.

So did everything else.

By the summer of 2025, he was in the big leagues. Then came Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against those Red Sox. The noise that started as friendly banter from people close to him turned louder, then hateful, from those outside that circle. He carried it with him as a rookie.

That's when it shifted.

The edge on full display.

"Even in spring training, I thought it was interesting, but I didn't necessarily know the true makeup and tenacity he had until he got up to the big leagues and the velocity really ticked up," Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said. "And then, for all intents and purposes, the Boston game last year kind of was the one that solidified it for me. In the biggest moment, he rose to the occasion. He wasn't scared."

Blake knew the Yankees had something special.

The edge shows up in his pitches as much as it does in his gait.

Schlittler leans on three variations of a fastball more than anything else. A four-seamer. A cutter. A sinker. He throws them 40%, 26.7% and 22.6% of the time, respectively.

He stuck to that same plan Thursday evening. And while it seems predictable, Judge intimated that's not the case with Schlittler.

"Now you're seeing guys that are normally four-seam guys that now have the sinker as well, plus all the other pitches," said the Yankee captain. "So that's the toughest pitch to get on is when I'm expecting 98 to be a four-seamer, but it could be a sinker. So for him to be able to do that with three different fastballs, plus he can mix in a curveball and a slider. Man, it's quite the guessing game."

Schlittler no longer leaves the Yankees guessing who he is. The project is now the product.

It's in the edge. It's in the saunter.