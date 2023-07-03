This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Orioles at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Baltimore Orioles -120 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Orioles have won 10 of their last 13 within the division and the Yankees have lost seven of their last 10 series openers.

: The Orioles have won 10 of their last 13 within the division and the Yankees have lost seven of their last 10 series openers. The Pick: Orioles (-120)

The last time Domingo German started, he threw a perfect game. It was great for him and the Yankees but terrible for everybody else. There's nothing worse than a happy Yankees fan. It's a fanbase that still believes their team is the best in the world because it won 27 World Series titles but often fails to mention that only one has come within the last 15 years. Also, of the 27 the franchise has won, only seven have come in the 58 years since MLB implemented a draft, and the Yankees (and Cardinals) were no longer free to sign every player on the planet.

Of course, seven in 58 years is still pretty dang good, but that's not the point. The point is we cannot abide Yankees fans being happy.

Thankfully, they're likely due for a letdown tonight. Yes, Domingo German threw a perfect game, and nobody will ever take that from him, but it's not as if German is some kind of ace. His ERA still sits at 4.54 following it, and he'd allowed 15 runs over 5.1 innings in his previous two starts.

Suffice it to say, I think we're more likely to see the German who gets rocked than the German who pitches great against the worst team in baseball.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: There's a lot of disagreement on this game. The Projection Model is taking the Yankees, but three of our SportsLine handicappers are on the Orioles.

💰 More MLB picks

Getty Images

Braves at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Atlanta Braves -145 Bet Now

The Pick: Braves (-145) -- Guardians starter Gavin Williams has been impressive through the first two starts of his big league career. He's allowed only four runs in 12.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. Of course, those two starts came against the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals, two teams that have combined to win 48 games this season.

The Braves team Williams faces tonight has won 56. It's an entirely different animal Williams will be dealing with, and one that is red-hot, as the Braves have won eight straight games and 16 of their last 17. They just finished a sweep of the second-place Marlins, outscoring them 29-7. It's a runaway train I'm not interested in stepping in front of at the moment.

Angels at Padres, 9:40 p.m. | TV: FS1

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Angels +162 Bet Now

The Pick: Angels (+158) -- You know we aren't shy about fading San Diego starter Blake Snell around here, nor are we scared of fading the Padres as favorites. San Diego was expected to compete for the NL West this season, but instead they're in fourth place at 38-46.

It's also a Padres team that's only 29-33 this season as a favorite, making it a profitable fade in these situations. Lastly, while tonight's Angels starter Jaime Barria is more effective as a reliever, the Angels have gone 4-1 in his five starts this year. I'm willing to take a shot on the Halos at this price.

