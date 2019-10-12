Yankees vs. Astros score: Live ALCS Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage

The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night (NYY-HOU GameTracker). The 2019 ALCS is a rematch of the 2017 series, which Houston won in seven games. The home team won each game in the 2017 series.

This year's ALCS is expected to be once again be a back-and-forth series. And this year's marquee matchup might even be better than '17 since both teams have made upgrades up and down the roster. While the Yankees are seeking their first World Series trip since they won it all in 2009, the Astros are playing in their third straight League Championship Series, and will be seeking a second World Series title in three seasons.

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke and Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will be the Game 1 starters. While Greinke is coming off a Game 3 ALDS start against the Rays in which he was was tagged for six runs and three homers over 3 2/3 innings, Tanaka is getting his first start since holding the Twins to just three hits and one earned run over five innings in the Yankees' ALDS Game 2 win.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU: -152 | NYY: +142 | O/U: 9

Pitchers: Zack Greinke (HOU) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live updates

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.