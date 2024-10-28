NEW YORK -- The Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday night and it's the first time the Big Apple has hosted the Fall Classic since 2015. It'll be the first Yankees home World Series game since 2009, when they clinched the title in Game 6. The Dodgers won the first two games here in this series, but by no means is it over. Sure, the 2-0 team wins the World Series an overwhelming amount of time, but the last time these two teams faced off in the World Series, the Dodgers overcame an 0-2 hole to win it. Plus, Shohei Ohtani is injured, though the Dodgers say they expect him to play Monday night.

This thing is far from over. Now let's take a look at the sports betting angle for Monday night's action.

Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET

RHP Walker Buehler vs. RHP Clarke Schmidt

Buehler returned from Tommy John surgery this season and it was a pretty disastrous campaign for him, especially given that he's hitting free agency after this series. He posted a 5.38 ERA and -1.3 WAR. He gave up six runs, all in one inning, in his NLDS start, too, but then bounced back with a pretty solid outing in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Mets. He only lasted four innings, but still: Only three hits and no runs allowed is a nice start. He has never faced the Yankees.

Schmidt had a sparkling 2.85 ERA in his 16 regular-season starts. However, he had a 4.50 ERA in his last four starts, so he's not nearly as reliable as earlier in the season. He allowed two runs in 4⅔ innings in both of his playoff starts, coincidentally enough. He has never faced the Dodgers.

Before we proceed, I'd like to point out that the over had been very fruitful for weeks. The LCS over was 9-2 and Game 1 in the World Series hit. Game 2 did not, though, and we're faced with the reality that almost any other result off Freddie Freeman's bat in the 10th inning in Game 1 meant the under hit.

The play: Over 8 (-110)

I am undeterred! The offenses are so much better than the pitchers in this series and Yoshinobu Yamamoto dealing in Game 2 doesn't change anything. I think the Yankees are gonna knock Buehler around and, frankly, it doesn't really matter who pitches against the Dodgers at this point. That is an offense that just looks like it is gonna put up crooked numbers.

Anyway, circling back to Buehler ...

The play: Walker Buehler over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+120)

I love the plus money on this one. And I do think it's possible Buehler makes it through the Yankees' order one time without getting seriously marked up, but the second time through, the Bronx Bombers are gonna feast. I've got Buehler working four innings and allowing four runs, including a home run from Juan Soto. Yep, jump on that one, too, if you have a home run play in you.