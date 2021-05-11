American League East Division rivals clash when the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Yankees (18-16), who are second in the division, have won two in a row and are 7-3 over their past 10 games. The Rays (19-17), third in the AL East, snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday with a 4-3 win at Oakland. The Rays are 5-1 against the Yankees this season, including a 2-1 edge in games in St. Petersburg, Fla.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 235-175, including a 105-100 advantage in games played at Tampa Bay. New York is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Rays odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Yankees vs. Rays money line: New York -130, Tampa Bay +120

Yankees vs. Rays run line: New York -1.5 (+125)

Yankees vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

NY: The Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven games against a right-handed starter

TB: The Rays are 5-1 in their last six home games following a road trip of seven or more days

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.41 ERA) to the mound. Montgomery matched his longest outing of the year against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, throwing six innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter in a no-decision. In two starts against Tampa Bay this season, Montgomery is 0-1 in 11 innings pitched. He has walked four and struck out 11. In eight career starts, he is 1-3 with a 5.63 ERA, walking 14 while striking out 37.

Offensively, after a slow start to the season, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is now hitting .292 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 30 games played. In last week's series against Houston, Stanton was 8-for-13 (.615) with two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs. In 60 career games against the Rays, Stanton has a .317 on-base percentage with 12 homers and 41 RBIs.

Why you should back the Rays

Right-hander Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA) takes the ball for Tampa Bay. Although he is expected to go only a few innings, he's been solid so far this season. He has allowed just four baserunners and struck out 10 batters in 7 2/3 innings pitched over three outings. This will be the first time he is facing New York. In two career games at Tropicana Field, Patino has pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Second baseman Joey Wendle is among the Rays' leaders in hitting at .287 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Wendle has been on a tear against Yankees pitching this season, batting .526 with two homers and five RBIs in five games. He has a .571 on-base percentage and .895 slugging percentage against them. In 42 career games vs. the Yankees, he has three homers and 13 RBIs.

How to make Rays vs. Yankees picks

