The Boston Red Sox (55-48) will match up against the New York Yankees (61-45) in an AL East showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. These two teams have split the first two games of the series. On Friday, the Red Sox beat the Yankees 9-7 before New York then bounced back and secured an 11-8 win over Boston in extra innings on Saturday. Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA) is starting for the Red Sox. On the other side, Carlos Rodon (10-7, 4.42 ERA) gets the nod for the Bronx Bombers.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. New York is listed as the -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2024 MLB season 53-44 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-11 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+877). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: Red Sox -109, Yankees -111

Yankees vs. Red Sox run-line: Yankees -1.5 (+143)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 40 of their last 72 games

BOS: The Red Sox have hit the Game Total Over in 32 of their last 54 games

Yankees vs. Red Sox: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are being led by center fielder Aaron Judge and right fielder Juan Soto. These two guys have been dominant offensive forces and are reliable weapons. Judge has light tower power and uses the entire plate as a slugger. The 32-year-old is third in the AL in batting average (.314) but first in home runs (37), RBI (95), and OPS (1.131). On Friday, Judge went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer.

Meanwhile, Soto has outstanding plate discipline and the power to push the ball anywhere on the field. The four-time All-Star is currently fourth in the AL in batting average (.309), fourth in home runs (27), third in RBI (74), and second in OPS (1.032). In his last outing, Soto was 2-for-5 with a two-run dinger. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is an exceptional difference-maker for Boston. Devers owns the power to all parts of the field and does a great job getting on base. The 27-year-old leads the squad in batting average (.294), home runs (23), RBI (64), and OBP (.378). He has logged two-plus hits in three of his last four games. On Friday, Devers was 2-for-3 with two base hits and one RBI.

Left fielder Jarren Duran has been a nice playmaker both at the plate and in the field. Duran has the range in the outfield to make plays defensively while also being a smooth hitter at the dish. He is hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI. In addition, he's recorded 31 doubles and scored 74 runs this season. On July 24 against the Rockies, Duran was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 24-11 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.