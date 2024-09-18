Invicta FC's CBS Sports era kicked off with Invicta FC 55 on June 28. That card saw Talita Bernardo defeat Olga Rubin in a bantamweight title fight in the main event.

Invicta FC has three more dates remaining in 2024. Last time out, former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia defeated Mayra Cantuária in Maia's return to the bantamweight division on Aug. 9. The promotion returns on Sept. 20 with a vacant women's atomweight title fight in the marquee. Elisandra Ferreira (7-2) is riding high after three consecutive wins. She'll be met by the more experienced Andressa Romero (7-4-1) in the five-round title fight.

Let's take a look at the rest of the Invicta FC 2024 schedule, all of which will air live on CBS Sports Network. This page will be updated as more details become available about each event.