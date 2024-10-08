Mixed martial art's biggest promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas after UFC 307's conclusion. A wild main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. rescued a dull pay-per-view main card. The promotion hopes to carry the spirit of that fight into this week.

The flyweights take center stage as Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira meet in Saturday's marquee. Royval rebounded from a loss to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in a major way, upsetting former two-time champ Brandon Moreno by split decision. Royval could cement another title shot if he can turn back the next big thing at 125 pounds. Japan's Taira is a perfect 16-0 in MMA, including six UFC fights. A Performance of the Night stoppage of Alex Perez in June was Taira's biggest win and set him up for this major showcase.

UFC returns to PPV on Oct. 26 with two of the best fights matchmakers can book. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria makes his first defense against former undisputed champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308. A middleweight co-main event between former champ Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev is set. The only other PPV main event currently announced is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown at UFC 309 in November.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule