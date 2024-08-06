It's a rollercoaster ride to reach UFC 305. The promotion is coming off a strong UFC Fight Night headlined by Umar Nurmagomedov beating Cory Sandhagen, but experiences a major drop in enthusiasm the week before Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

The promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a heavyweight headliner that will struggle to drum up interest. Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet in a five-round main event four-and-a-half years after their first meeting. Tybura defeated Spivac via unanimous decision in 2020, kickstarting his UFC-best five-fight winning streak. Tybura is coming off a technical submission win against Tai Tuivasa; meanwhile, Spivac had his three-fight winning streak snapped by Ciryl Gane in September.

UFC middleweight champion du Plessis and former champ Adesanya settle their bad blood at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17. Du Plessis makes his first title defense after defeating Sean Strickland. Adesanya looks to reclaim his title for a second time after being upset by Strickland last September. The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305 with the likes of Dan Hooker, Steve Erceg, Kai Kara France and Tai Tuivasa competing.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule