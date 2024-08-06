ufc-belt-generic.jpg
Getty Images

It's a rollercoaster ride to reach UFC 305. The promotion is coming off a strong UFC Fight Night headlined by Umar Nurmagomedov beating Cory Sandhagen, but experiences a major drop in enthusiasm the week before Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

The promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a heavyweight headliner that will struggle to drum up interest. Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet in a five-round main event four-and-a-half years after their first meeting. Tybura defeated Spivac via unanimous decision in 2020, kickstarting his UFC-best five-fight winning streak. Tybura is coming off a technical submission win against Tai Tuivasa; meanwhile, Spivac had his three-fight winning streak snapped by Ciryl Gane in September.

UFC middleweight champion du Plessis and former champ Adesanya settle their bad blood at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17. Du Plessis makes his first title defense after defeating Sean Strickland. Adesanya looks to reclaim his title for a second time after being upset by Strickland last September. The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305 with the likes of Dan Hooker, Steve Erceg, Kai Kara France and Tai Tuivasa competing.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night Aug. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Heavyweight Las Vegas ESPN+
UFC 305
Aug. 17
Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight title
Perth
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 24
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
Middleweights
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 7
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 306
Sept. 14
Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Bantamweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 28
TBA
TBA
Paris
ESPN+
UFC 307Oct. 5TBATBATBAESPN+ PPV
UFC 308
Oct. 26
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Featherweight title
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV