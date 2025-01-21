UFC is taking a small break to recover from the madness of UFC 311. The promotion takes a seven day leave after the thrilling pay-per-view and returns with a great UFC Fight Night card.

Islam Makhachev, Merab Dvalishvili, Jiri Prochazka, Reiner de Ridder and Jailton Almeida rose to the occasion in major ways on Jan. 18. Their performances should give fans plenty to talk about before Israel Adesanya headlines UFC Fight Night on Feb. 1. Adesanya, the former middleweight champion, competes in his first non-title fight in six years, testing rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event is a striker's delight between Sharaputdin "Bullet" Magomedov and Michael "Venom" Page at middleweight. Other notable names on the card are Sergei Pavlovich, Said Nurmagomedov and Ikram Aliskerov.

UFC's next two PPVs are taking shape. A UFC middleweight championship rematch between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 312 on Feb. 8. UFC CEO Dana White claimed at the UFC 311 post-fight press conference that Khamzat Chimaev will likely face the winner. UFC 312's co-main event is UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez.

UFC 313 takes place one month later on March 8. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev, plus Justin Gaethje faces Dan Hooker in a five-round non-title co-main event.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule