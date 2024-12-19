A knockout is more than a single strike. It's a snapshot of what makes mixed martial arts magnificent. It's power and precision, the faltering of seemingly indomitable spirits, and a reminder that life can change instantly.

This year was abundant with beautiful brutality. The UFC's busy calendar hosted a swathe of memorable KOs. Fans were treated to record-setting, legacy-defining knockouts, and never-before-seen fight-ending combinations. The Knockout of the Year nomination pool was crowded this year, but one finish stood firmly above the rest.

Our CBS Sports expert panel voted for which knockout deserves the most replays. Let's take a look at the final results.

Winner: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje, UFC 300

The criteria for KO of the Year is subjective. Literal observers might solely weigh the strike's impact and creativity. A wider lens considers the quality of the fighters involved. A holistic approach examines the stakes and legacies at play. Such a conversation can be divisive. Not this year. Holloway's buzzer-beater knockout of Gaethje is everything a fan could want.

Holloway's all-time memorable KO appropriately earned him the title of UFC's "baddest motherf---er." The featherweight great moved up a weight class to challenge Gaethje for the ceremonial BMF title. It was a Fight of the Night frontrunner before the openng bell rang. Holloway, who was gridlocked out of the featherweight title race after three losses to Volkanovski, fought with a chip on his shoulder. "Blessed" was up on the scorecards heading into Round 5 but would not coast -- quite the opposite. Holloway pointed to the center of the Octagon and beckoned a marauder to brawl. Holloway staked his victory to prove he's unequivocally the "BMF." The gunslingers threw a barrage at each other as the clock counted from 10. With one second left, Holloway launched a right hook that faceplanted Gaethje. The audience, commentators and referee roared as Gaethje lay in a heap at 4:59 of Round 5.

Holloway unleashed a guttural yell as one of lightweight's premier strikers lay unconscious. Holloway tied Yair Rodriguez for the latest KO in UFC history, won the BMF title and cracked the lightweight Top 5 at UFC's milestone 300th PPV event. To call Holloway's performance inspiring is selling it short. In a single moment, one of the sport's most beloved characters reinvented their career en route to his last featherweight title fight.

Honorable mentions

Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj, UFC Fight Night (March 2)



Oliveira's name won't jump off the page, but his KO certainly does. "Lok Dog" could not have left a greater impression in his UFC debut. Oliveira's smooth operation makes his flying knee KO so memorable. Oliveira knocked Sopaj off balance with a right calf kick and long hook. The Brazilian fighter calmly strolled over as Sopaj stumbled towards the fence. Suddenly -- as if possessed by the ghost of Jorge Masvidal -- Sopaj broke into a sprint and launched a flying knee. Oliveira's knee audibly thwacked Sopaj's face with tremendous force. It was evident from the point of contact that no follow-up shots were necessary. Sopaj collapsed on the mat. It was an emphatic first impression from a fighter who could enter the UFC's official bantamweight rankings by the end of 2025.

Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 298

CBS Sports' 2024 Fighter of the Year was in contention for two KO of the Year honors. It was his title-winning stoppage over Volkanovski that left the greater impression. Stakes are what give Topuria the edge over the honorable mentions below. The debate about all-time featherweight greats generally boils down to three names: Jose Aldo, Holloway and Volkanovski. Topuria's stunning KO at UFC 298 started his legend-killer campaign.

There was an uneasy atmosphere when the door closed behind the fighters. The undefeated Topuria possesses serious KO power; meanwhile, Volkanovski made a relatively short turnaround after his first KO loss in a decade. The defending champion did well to keep Topuria away in Round 1 but it felt like the cage was shrinking as each minute passed. Topuria backed Volkanovski to the fence in Round 2 with power shots to the head and body. A flush right hook crumpled Volkanovski. A Topuria knockout was always in play, but it was jarring to see Volkanovski unconscious. Volkanovski was undefeated in 13 UFC featherweight fights over eight years. But that is MMA's cruel fate. Our heroes rarely leave with their chins up. 2024 will forever be the year that Topuria seized the featherweight throne from its longtime king.

Others receiving votes: Sharaputdin Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan (UFC 308), Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola (UFC Fight Night, Sept. 28), Topuria def. Holloway (UFC 308), Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka (UFC 303), Pereira def. Jamahal Hill (UFC 300), Steve Erceg def. Matt Schnell (UFC Fight Night, March 2)