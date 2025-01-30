UFC CEO Dana White is all about free speech, but even he couldn't turn a blind eye to a series of offensive comments UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell made this week. In the debut episode of his podcast, Mitchell claimed Adolf Hitler was a good guy and denied that the Holocaust took place.

White did not waste time in verbally eviscerating Mitchell for what he said.

"I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst," White said while addressing the media on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. "First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people. And that's a guy you would want to go fishing with? And think about this, when you look at [World War II], it was the deadliest war in human history. In its entirety, you're talking about a war that resulted in 15 million military deaths and 45 million civilian deaths. That doesn't include at least another 25 million soldiers that were wounded.

"Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.

"We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said and let him know exactly how we felt about it. But what he said was beyond disgusting, and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and WWII."

While White was quick to condemn Mitchell's words, White said the featherweight will not face any punishment for his comments -- as has been White's stance on MMA fighters' comments throughout the years.

"That's the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television," White said. "What do you want me to say about it? You know where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by it. I think he's literally one of the dumbest human beings.

"Let's not forget this is a guy that took a drill through his nutsack, then had to reverse it and pull the drill back out. That's the level of stupid that we're talking about. I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is, but guess what? Bryce Mitchell has a podcast. What a way to start.

"That's the world that we live in now. Dumb people, people who are really stupid and really ignorant can have a voice. We don't have to agree with it. We don't have to like it.

"I'm giving you mine and the UFC's position on what he had to say. And this is no different than things that I've said about [Sean] Strickland, but I will say this: Out of all the dumb, ignorant shit I've heard in my life, this has to be the dumbest and most ignorant."

Mitchell is 17-2 as a pro and 8-2 in UFC. He's coming off a TKO win over Kron Gracie in December, which was his first fight since suffering a devastating knockout loss to Josh Emmett in December 2023.