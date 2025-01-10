Umar Nurmagomedov is on the verge of bringing a second UFC title to the Nurmagomedov family. If Islam Makhachev's prediction is correct, a third Nurmagomedov could hold UFC gold soon.

Makhachev, the UFC lightweight champion, and bantamweight title challenger Nurmagomedov each compete at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Both fighters represent the team founded by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of undefeated retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Khabib's cousin Umar challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight title, their cousin Usman Nurmagomedov reigns as Bellator lightweight champion. Makhachev hopes Usman will sign with UFC by the end of the year, arguing that Usman has accomplished all he can with Bellator's parent company, the Professional Fighters League.

"If you watch Bellator, I think he has one fight left. That's it," Makhachev told CBS Sports. "I don't see another contender in his division in Bellator. It's a good time to jump on the UFC bus."

Usman signing with UFC would put him in the same division Makhachev rules over. That could be a potential conflict. But Makhachev, 33, believes his 26-year-old teammate's ascent would coincide nicely with his departure from the 155-pound weight class.

"If you ask me, now is a good time," Makhachev said. "He needs a couple of years to become a contender. At that moment, we can change champions. I can leave this belt."

It's unclear how long Makhachev plans to fight, but his desire to be a two-weight class champion could open the door for Usman to take over lightweight. Asked if he'd prefer to defend his title against UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria or challenge the winner of UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov this year, Makhachev chose the latter.

"The Topuria fight does not make sense," Makhachev said. "For what? For money? I have money. I don't need money. I need the second belt."

Check out the full interview with Islam Makhachev below.

Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan on Jan. 18. It's a rematch from their competitive first meeting in 2019, which served as Tsarukyan's short-notice UFC debut.