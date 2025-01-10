To say UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili feels disrespected just over a week out from his first title defense on Jan. 18 at UFC 311 would be an understatement.

Dvalishvili (18-4), who outpointed Sean O'Malley to capture the 135-pound title at UFC 306 in September, told CBS Sports on Thursday that he felt pressured by UFC despite lingering injuries to make a short turnaround against Umar Nurmagomedov at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

To make matters worse, the native of Georgia doesn't believe Nurmagomedov (18-0), the cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has scored enough requisite victories to have even earned the title shot and is getting special treatment because of his name. Dvalishvili also feels completely disrespected by Nurmagomedov, in general, which is the fuel that led to the two trading heated insults before, during and after their December press conference.

Oh, and there's also the matter of what happened two weeks ago, when Dvalishvili posted a video on social media outside of the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas when, upon attempting to enter so he could rehab his injuries, "The Machine" claims he was banned from the facility because Nurmagomedov was training inside and was being "protected" by the promotion.

"In my opinion, [Nurmagomedov] has to fight one more fight and [stop] bullshitting us," Dvalishvili told CBS Sports. "Like, why is he not fighting with Song Yadong? He's just bullshitting us, he's a bullshit guy. As a fighter, he's a good fighter but, whatever, man. Who is fighting debuting guys and who got a gift to fight the No. 2 [contender]? Nobody, only Umar. That was my problem. I like to talk truth. I always say, 'If UFC wants it, sure.' But he has to fight more. He takes a short way and takes shortcuts.

"There are so many good fighters here like Mario Bautista, who has a seven-fight win streak. Nobody [wants to fight him]. He deserves more. I guess he doesn't have a cousin like Khabib."

Even though the 29-year-old Nurmagomedov is ultra talented and has long been groomed to be the next great Dagestan-born fighter who was trained by his uncle, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (continuing in a lineage that includes cousin Khabib and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev), Dvalishvili's complaints aren't exactly without merit.

Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut in 2022 and recorded a trio of victories over veteran journeymen Brian Kelleher, Nate Maness and Raoni Barcelos. Last March, Nurmagomedov won a decision over unheralded UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan before scoring the biggest victory of his career to date in August when Nurmagomedov, then ranked No. 10 at 135 pounds, claimed a five-round decision over Cory Sandhagen, which allowed him to cut the line atop the division.

Although Dvalishvili, who turned 34 on Friday, never disclosed which injuries continue to hamper him in the fallout of his victory over O'Malley inside The Sphere in Las Vegas less than four months ago, he admitted that he caved into the pressure from UFC brass to make the fight with Nurmagomedov before he was completely ready.

"I said I was going to fight five months after beating O'Malley because every champion at least takes six months [before returning]," Dvalishvili said. "Usually, in a good-case scenario, we are fighting twice a year. I was thinking to do the same thing and I was willing to come back in February or March, but Umar can't fight in March because of Ramadan and the February fight [UFC 312] is in Australia. The UFC needed this fight in January and it was a little bit short notice. I was helping my friend, Aljamain Sterling, [prepare for his fight at UFC 310 in December] and I had some injuries.

"But, I stepped up for UFC and now, here we are. We have this fight."

What was most shocking about the build to UFC 311 was the vitriol that was so present between the two fighters on the day of their Las Vegas kickoff press conference, which saw the usually jovial Dvalishvili screaming with emotion and needing to be held back before the event even started.

"When I met him before the press conference, I asked him, 'Why do you disrespect me?'" Dvalishvili said. "And he said, 'Because I want [to], what are you going to do about it?' I wanted to punch his face and I wanted to break his face like every man should do. But, I wasn't able to do that. We were in a UFC facility and we had so many security around us. And, of course, how I responded at the press conference, I wanted to fight that guy and I wasn't ready to talk. But, it's just, whatever, man. The fight is done.

"I like to joke and I like to have a positive energy but there are times for that. I'm a f---ing fighter, [so] why do you ask me [why I was upset]? Why are you surprised?"

Initially, fans and media alike believed that Dvalishvili's dismissal of Nurmagomedov, which started long before the fight was even signed, proved that he was trying to duck his unbeaten challenger. The reality, according to Dvalishvili, had more to do with his injuries and whether Nurmagomedov actually deserved the bout.

But many turned back to Dvalishvili's interview inside The Sphere immediately after his win over O'Malley, when he shot down UFC analyst Joe Rogan's mention of Nurmagomedov as a possible next opponent in order to be allowed to enjoy and savor his life-changing moment of becoming champion.

All Dvalishvili can do, in hindsight, is laugh at the idea that he would be scared to fight anyone.

"Who were these people [who think I'm scared]? I don't know, who were these people?" Dvalishvili said. "I have said so many times that I would fight [Nurmagomedov]. He just has to first respect me and after Joe Rogan asked me, I said, 'I have to talk to Dana White first. If Dana White wants it, let's do it.'"

One day after the press conference drama with Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili showed his willingness to fight anyone at UFC 310 when, after cornering Sterling in his loss to Movsar Evloev, Dvalishvili was provoked by a fan on his way out of the arena and a brief skirmish ensued with members of his team involved as Dvalishvili was held back by security.

It was later reported that the fan in question was a training partner who was a member of Nurmagomedov's extended team.

"That f---ing guy was talking trash about me and he deserved to [have me] slap his face," Dvalishvili said. "The guy was Umar's friend and they sent him to me, the f---ing provocative guy. I wasn't able to touch him but f--- that guy. They told me they kicked that f---ing guy out but he was still in the arena and watching. He posted it on the internet.

"He should be kicked out [of UFC events] forever. People try to disrespect the fighters, but if you [provoke] somebody, I'm a fighter. What do you think? If you talk trash about me, you disrespect me, and I'm going to say, 'Oh, thank you.' How are you expecting this? I'm a fighter, I'm a nice guy but if you disrespect me, I'm going to react, I'm not a piece of shit."

For Dvalishvili, all of the disrespect will come to an end at UFC 311.