The apex of UFC International Fight Week is here. UFC 303 has been met with obstacles at every turn, from card-shaking injuries to weightclass shake-ups, but the card remains intact. A light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka headlines UFC 303, which is set to emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was originally scheduled to headline UFC 303. McGregor withdrew after suffering an injury as the UFC scrambled to find a suitable replacement. The promotion swapped out a mainstream blockbuster with two high-level fights guaranteed to deliver action: UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira vs. Prochazka and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes.

Pereira and Prochazka are coming off stoppage wins of Jamahal Hill and Aleksandar Rakic, respectively, at UFC 300. The headliners previously met in a vacant title fight in November that Pereira won via second-round TKO. Ortega vs. Lopes also experienced some drama as the fight was shifted from featherweight to lightweight on Thursday after Ortega informed UFC he wouldn't make 145 pounds.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 303 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 303 prelims

Date: June 29 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 303 main card

Date: June 29 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 303 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 303 main card, odds