The UFC Middleweight Championship will be on the line on Saturday at UFC 305 as Dricus du Plessis (21-2) makes his first-ever title defense against Israel Adesanya (24-3). Already a two-time champion, Adesanya lost the belt in his last fight to Sean Strickland, with du Plessis then defeating Strickland to win his first title in the promotion. The UFC 305 fight card features 12 bouts in all, with eight of those matches featuring Australians as the card takes place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. Over the past 13 UFC pay-per-view events, Vithlani has gone 10-6 on main-card picks and his selections in that span have netted his followers a profit of more than $1,200.

His highlights include predicting an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Poirier (+190) against Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview

Adesanya ruled the middleweight division for three-and-a-half years, beginning with winning the interim UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 236 in April 2019 and then becoming the unified champion at UFC 243 in October of that year. He began his UFC career 23-1, with the only loss coming when he stepped up in weight class to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in March 2021. Adesanya owns the second-longest win streak in UFC Middleweight division history (12), a streak which came to an end when he lost the belt to Alex Pereira in Nov. 2022 via TKO.

While Adesanya would win the title back in a rematch five months later -- thus becoming the only two-time UFC Middleweight champion in promotion history -- The Last Stylebender would then lose the title in an ensuing bout to Sean Strickland. Du Plessis would then defeat Strickland in Jan. 2024 for his first UFC Championship. The South African fighter is undefeated in his UFC career (7-0) as part of an overall nine-match win streak.

Du Plessis (21-2) has a much more varied arsenal than Adesanya (24-3) as the latter has never had any of his 27 career fights decided by submission. Adesanya has a kickboxing background and is tied with Anderson Silva for the most knockdowns (13) in UFC Middleweight division history. As for Du Plessis, he has 10 wins via submission in his career, nine via knockout and two by way of decision as he has backgrounds in judo, wrestling, BJJ and kickboxing.

For the tale of the tape, du Plessis is five years younger and doesn't have the wear and tear that Adesanya has, as the former champ also has over 80 pro boxing and kickboxing fights on his resume. However, Adesanya has the edge in measureables, standing three inches taller with four-inch reach and 1.5-inch leg reach advantages. Both fighters are near each other in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings as du Plessis enters UFC 305 ranked No. 11 in the promotion, while Adesanya is ranked No. 13. You can see more UFC 305 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 305 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 305 selections here: He is backing Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-235) to beat Tai Tuivasa (+195) in a heavyweight clash on the main card. Rozenstruik has displayed the ability to both finish his opponents quickly or emerge victorious after going multiple rounds. He owns the second-fastest finish in UFC Heavyweight history, defeating Allen Crowder in nine seconds, and the record for the latest finish in division history, knocking out Alistair Overeem just four seconds remaining in the fifth and final round.

His UFC 305 opponent in Tuivasa hasn't shown the knack for prevailing as a fight goes on. The Australian-born fighter is just 1-5 in his MMA career in bouts that last longer than seven minutes. He enters this bout reeling with four consecutive defeats as his heavyweight ranking has dropped from No. 3 in the promotion to No. 10 over this stretch.

"While [Tuivasa's] style has carried him to some highlight victories, as of late, it has resulted in tremendous damage," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Tuivasa enters this bout on a four-fight losing streak. He was brutally finished in each of those fights, and has dealt with injuries throughout the past two years."

UFC 305 odds, fight card

Dricus du Plessis (-105) vs. Israel Adesanya (-115)

Kai Kara-France (+135) vs. Steve Erceg (-160)

Mateusz Gamrot (-360) vs. Dan Hooker (+280)

Tai Tuivasa vs. (+195) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-235)

Li Jingliang (+275) vs. Carlos Prates (-350)

Junior Tafa (-130) vs. Valter Walker (+110)

Joshua Culibao (-140) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+118)

Casey O'Neill (+125) vs. Luana Santos (-150)

Jack Jenkins (-700) vs. Herbert Burns (+500)

Tom Nolan (-1200) vs. Alex Reyes (+750)

Song Kenan (-170) vs. Ricky Glenn (+143)

Stewart Nicoll (-240) vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar (+200)