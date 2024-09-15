UFC 306 results, highlights: Merab Dvalishvili rolls through Sean O'Malley to claim bantamweight title

Merab Dvalishvili ran through Sean O'Malley, and nearly O'Malley's coach, en route to becoming UFC bantamweight champion.

Dvalishvili lived up to his "Machine" moniker, using his relentless wrestling to close the show at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday night at UFC 306.

The fight started chaotically with Dvalishvili approaching and yelling at O'Malley's head coach Tim Welch. Referee Herb Dean intervened, telling Dvalishvili to focus on O'Malley. Dean warned Welch about an "excessive coaching" rule with the UFC commentators suggesting Welch may have attempted to mislead Dvalishvili by acting as his corner.

The bizarreness continued into Round 2. O'Malley was warned for illegally grabbing inside Dvalishvili's glove while attempting an armbar. Dvalishvili attempted a guillotine choke late in the round but was warned by Dean for repeatedly kissing O'Malley's back. Dvalishvili let go of the submission and walked away from O'Malley with several seconds left, allowing O'Malley to land a pair of legal sucker punches. Dean told Dvalsihvili, "That was your fault."

Dvalishvili's nonstop wrestling got the better of O'Malley, winning four rounds on one judge's scorecard and three rounds from the other two judges for a unanimous decision. Round 3 was a swing round due to O'Malley's late flurry of strikes, and the former champ had his strongest showing in Round 5 after hurting Dvalishvili to the body. Ultimately, Dvalishvili endured.

"I feel like I'm in a dream…" Dvalishvili said in his post-fight interview. "I know O'Malley is good but I made him look normal."Dvalishvili improved to 17-4, improving his winning streak to 11. O'Malley dropped to 18-2, 1 NC and suffered his first loss since 2020.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 306 below.

UFC 306 card, results