Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics gave fight fans tuning into Saturday's UFC 306 something to cheer for with a wild war that immediately earned a place on 2024 Fight of the Year lists. In the end, a late Ribovics flurry was enough to edge out a split decision victory.



Zellhuber and Ribovics started the fight with a patient and technical offensive approach. The opening round did see Ribovics connect with a shot that stunned Zellhuber late in the frame, providing a hint of what was to come in the final round.



Zellhuber attempted to correct course in the second round, using his long frame and dominant reach to keep Ribovics on the outside while also focusing offense toward the body.



The third round saw Zellhuber score a big knockdown early in the round when he landed a heavy elbow to the head. Ribovics was able to get back to his feet before landing a hard looping overhand right that sent Zellhuber stumbling away on rubber legs.

Smelling blood in the water, Ribovics unloaded a constant barrage of power shots while Zellhuber tried to survive by ducking and dodging the incoming fire. Somehow, Zellhuber didn't go out and began to return fire down the stretch.



The near finish and big offensive showing from Ribovics was enough to edge out the scorecards, with the ringside judges turning in scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28.