UFC 306 live results, updates -- Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Highlights, fight card, start time

The UFC is lifting the lid on their tightly kept secret. The promotion has spent more than $20 million to produce what UFC CEO Dana White hopes is a unique sporting spectacle at the Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, takes place on Saturday.

UFC 306 is shooting for the stars when it comes to visual presentation. The mixed martial arts promotion plans to showcase their athletes fighting live with digitally animated worlds around them, plus a pay-per-view experience mimicking what it's like to sit in the Sphere. People are arguably more curious about how an MMA event will look in the Sphere than the actual fights on the card.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili headline UFC 306. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko meet for a third consecutive time with Grasso leading their women's flyweight title trilogy 1-0-1. Saturday's undercard is barebones but a fight between featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes has Fight of the Night written all over it.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.

UFC 306 card, results