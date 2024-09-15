UFC 306 live results, updates -- Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Highlights, fight card, start time

Official result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision () to win the UFC women's flyweight championship.
The UFC is lifting the lid on their tightly kept secret. The promotion has spent more than $20 million to produce what UFC CEO Dana White hopes is a unique sporting spectacle at the Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, takes place on Saturday.
UFC 306 is shooting for the stars when it comes to visual presentation. The mixed martial arts promotion plans to showcase their athletes fighting live with digitally animated worlds around them, plus a pay-per-view experience mimicking what it's like to sit in the Sphere. People are arguably more curious about how an MMA event will look in the Sphere than the actual fights on the card.
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili headline UFC 306. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko meet for a third consecutive time with Grasso leading their women's flyweight title trilogy 1-0-1. Saturday's undercard is barebones but a fight between featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes has Fight of the Night written all over it.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 306 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.
UFC 306 card, results
- Sean O'Malley (c) -145 vs. Merab Dvalishvili +125, bantamweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso (c) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Diego Lopes def Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Esteban Ribovics def. Daniel Zellhuber via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Igancio Bahamondes def. Manuel Torres via first-round knockout (punches)
- Ketlen Souza def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Joshua Van def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Raul Rosas Jr. def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko -- Round 5. Grasso throws a naked leg kick, and Shevchenko makes her pay with a one-two combo. A nice cross lands for the challenger. Grasso hits a left hand and initiates the grappling. Grasso throws Shevchenko to the ground and gets the mount. Shevchenko pushes off the fence to get free and takes Grasso down. The champ gets to her feet and the fighters returns to center. Grasso lands a combination and shoots a takedown. Grasso bounces off the mat and gets pushed to the fence. Shevchenko clocks Grasso before landing another takedown. A clean sweep by the challenger. For the third time tonight, Shevchenko takes the back with 10 seconds left in a round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Shevchenko (50-45 Shevchenko overall).
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko -- Round 4. Shevchenko initiates a takedown and Grasso locks up a good guillotine choke. Shevchenko throws punches to the body as Grasso tries to improve the angle. Grasso rolls Shevchenko into a mount but they roll through back into guard. Shevchenko escapes with three minutes to go. Shevchenko floats into an arm triangle attempt from mouth. Grasso escapes shortly after. Shevchenko controlled Grasso for most of the round but Grasso came closest to finishing the fight. If it hadn't been for Shevchenko achieving the crucifix and unloading shots, you could have feasibly scored it for the champ. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Shevchenko (40-36 Shevchenko overall).
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko -- Round 3: A good body kick by Grasso. A strong calf kick by Grasso. Shevchenko continues getting the better of the striking with her superior speed. A cheeky head kick from the challenger. No tell on that whatsoever. A nice Muay Thai knee by Shevchenko followed by a kick to the body. Grasso stuffs a takedown but nearly overextended. Grasso scores another takedown. The challenger advances to half-guard. Shevchenko briefly gets mount but Grasso uses her butterfly hooks to reclaim the guard. Shevchenko takes the back with 10 seconds left. Grasso looks dejected. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Shevchenko (30-27 Shevchenko overall).
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko -- Round 2: Shevchenko scores a double leg one minute in. Grasso immediately shoots an omoplata attempt but Shevchenko breaks free. Shevchenko improves to half-guard. Grasso shrimps back into full guard and throws up an armbar attempt. Shevchenko shucks free into side control. Grasso breaks free with 90 seconds in the round. Shevchenko shoots a takedown, Grasso overcommits on the sprawl and Grasso ends up on top. Shevchenko advances to side control. Grasso throws up a triangle and kimura from the bottom of side control! Very slick stuff! Shevchenko stays calm and gets her head free. Nice rabbit hammer fists from Shevchenko. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Shevchenko (20-18 Shevchenko overall).
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko -- Round 1: A solid left hand over Grasso's guard. Shevchenko throws a fast combo every time Grasso steps in. The champ is relatively unphased by the first blitz but eats the second one. A stiff jab by Shevchenko. Grasso lands a hard punch, Shevchenko punches her way into a takedown. Grasso shoots a triangle and switches into an armbar. Shevchenko postures up and throws some light hammer fists. Grasso escapes. The champ shoots a loose guillotine attempt but nothing on it. Shevchenko lands a good punch from the top position. Grasso shrimps out, Shevchenko takes the back with 10 seconds left. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Shevchenko.
Tonight's co-main event begins shortly. UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso fights likely the division's greatest champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso leads their series 1-0-1. The Mexican champion scored a come-from-behind neck crank submission in Round 4 of their first fight. Their rematch, which took place at the inaugural Noche UFC last year, ended in a split draw.
Official result: Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27).
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 3: Ortega's corner called for an early finish and takedown. Lopes lands more calf kicks. Both men exchange in the pocket with Lopes landing the heavier strikes. A thudding left hand snaps Ortega's head back. Ortega with a stiff jab and a right hook. Both men are finding their shots in close. Lopes with a hard cross and another calf kick. Ortega shoots a nice takedown but Lopes pries him off. Ortega has two minutes to find the finish. They continue slugging it out, A huge left hook hurts Ortega. Lopes initiates the grappling exchange and has the back standing. Ortega breaks free. Ortega bleeding from the left eye again. A huge right hook by Lopes. Ortega goes down after a series of left hooks! Lopes aggressively pursues the ground-and-pound finish. Lopes takes the back but Ortega breaks free. They swing for the fences! Lopes throws his whole body into one last punch but Ortega eats it. A great fight. Lopes fought supremely well and Ortega showed a ton of heart. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Lopes (30-27 Lopes overall).
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 2: Ortega's left eye is partially closed. Lopes catches Ortega stepping with a three-punch combination. A nice left hook by Lopes. Ortega with a decent looping right hand. Lopes with a stiff cross. Lopes with a nice rip to the body and head. Ortega feints the strike and shoots for a single leg but doesn't get it. Lopes with more calf kicks. A nice lunging right hand by Lopes. A large welt is forming on Ortega's left shin. Ortega eats a solid head kick by Lopes. Another hard right hand by Lopes. Ortega lands a nice punch but gets dropped by a hard leg kick. Stiff jab by Ortega followed by a cross. Ortega switches stances after absorbing another calf kick. Ortega picking up the pace, landing a jab that snaps Lopes' head back. A better round by Ortega but he'll need a finish to win this fight. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Lopes (20-18 Lopes overall).
Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 1: Ortega opens with boxing feints from the outside. Lopes perfectly times the counter, catching Ortega with a two-punch combo coming in! Ortega was nearly folded by those punches! Lopes drops Ortega and follows him to the ground. "T-City" Ortega throws up a few triangle attempts but Lopes fends them off. Lopes nearly gets the mount. Lopes eventually backs off and welcomes Ortega back to the feet. Ortega is cut above his left eye but isn't deterred. He presses forward with nice jabs. A great right hook by Lopes has Ortega second-guessing. A good counter right-hand lands for Lopes. A calf kick by Lopes makes Ortega stumble. Another stiff right hook by Lopes. A snapping left-body kick lands for Ortega. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Lopes.
Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes have big shoes to fill after that round of the year contender, but they're good for it. The featherweight contenders are dynamic strikers and two of the best jiu-jitsu players in the UFC. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria considers them potential title challengers if they show out at the Sphere.
Official result: Esteben Ribovics def. Daniel Zellhuber via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
