UFC returns to Madison Square Garden's hallowed halls on Saturday. New York City's famed venue has hosted UFC's November pay-per-views for nearly a decade. The tradition continues with UFC 309.

Jon Jones defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic is doing much of the heavy lifting here. It's a historic fight despite being passed its best before date. Jones and Miocic are record-holding UFC champions, meeting in a potential double-retirement fight for a UFC title in a legendary arena.

There are other things to like about UFC 309. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler don't know the meaning of a boring fight, Bo Nickal continues to develop as a must-see middleweight prospect and Maurcio Ruffy looks to add another tally to the Fighting Nerds incredible 2024 run.

Take a closer look at three can't miss fights on Saturday.

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Lightweight has been UFC's marquee division for years with good reason. The elite fighters don't know the meaning of boring fights. Oliveira, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu master with dynamic striking, has the most finishes in UFC history (20). Chandler, a standout wrestler with explosive power, has won fight bonuses in four of his five UFC appearances.

Oliveira and Chandler previously met in May 2021 for the vacant lightweight title. Chandler dominated Oliveira in Round 1, scoring 10-8 rounds on two judges' scorecards. But Oliveira roared to life in Round 2, stopping Chandler with strikes 19-seconds into the round.

"I don't think it matters if someone gave me a 10-8 because they didn't take it to the judges. I finished him so it doesn't matter," Oliveira told CBS Sports through an interpreter. "I want to be the Charles of old. I want to impose my game. I want to be the Charles from the past that's always pushing forward. The one that's not afraid to roll a little and snatch a heel or something."

Chandler was thrown in the UFC deep end further than most. The former three-time Bellator champion was signed as the backup fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. His services weren't needed that evening so he knocked out Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. By his second appearance, Chandler was fighting for UFC gold.

"I had two-and-half minutes of UFC fight time under my belt," Chandler told CBS Sports. "I was green and inexperienced."

Chandler is convinced Oliveira is his path to a UFC lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev or Arman Tsarukyan. A performance bonus frontrunner with title implications? What's not to like.

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Nickal has some questions to answer. He looked like a world beater in his first five UFC fights. He was living up to his reputation as one of the most accomplished collegiate wrestlers ever. Then UFC 300 happened. Nickal's early difficulties with Cody Brundage raised concerns, but he tapped out Brundage in Round 2, protecting his perfect finishing record. Nickal will be bubbling under the UFC's official middleweight top 15 if he can beat his most battle-tested foe to date. Craig has more than four times Nickal's professional experience. He boasts wins over former light heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, plus top title contender Magomed Ankalaev. Craig's submission savvy could present Nickal with unique challenges but considering he's on a 1-4 run, Craig is more susceptible now than he's been in a long time.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop

Ruffy is one to watch. He represents the remarkable Fighting Nerds team that is running through the UFC this year. If Ruffy defeats short-notice replacement Llontop, he'll bring the quartet of Ruffy, Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva to a combined 11-0 in 2024. Ruffy (10-1) has finished every fight by KO, including a thrilling flying knee against Jamie Mullarkey in his UFC debut. Llontop (14-4) steps in for Charlie Campbell. Llongtop is 0-2 in the UFC and it's hard to shake the feeling that he's a sacrificial lamb this weekend.

Honorable mentions: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee, Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson