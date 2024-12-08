UFC 310 live results -- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura: Updates, highlights, fight card, time, prelims

UFC's final pay-per-view of the year is here. On Saturday, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a card greater than the sum of its parts.

Pantoja makes his third title defense against Asakura, a rare title challenger making his UFC debut. Former two-time Rizin champion Asakura brings elite striking with him in pursuit of Japan's first UFC title. Expect Pantoja, who has gone 75 combined minutes in his three title fights, to test Asakura's endurance.

The most intriguing fight on the card is arguably Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry. Their combined 33-0 record is the best for a UFC fight and a welterweight title shot should await the winner.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 310 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 310 card, results