UFC 310 live results -- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura: Updates, highlights, fight card, time, prelims

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov -- Round 2: Gane opens with front kicks to the knee. Volkov blitzes forward with a combination as Gane looks to counter. Both men land. Volkov checks a leg kick. Volkov lands another body kick. Volkov rocks Gane with a spinning back fist! A follow-up knee would have spelled disaster if Gane hadn't avoided it. Gane nearly dips into a head kick but it hits the chest. A solid left hand by Volkov. The Russian lands a grazing head kick followed immediately by a jab. More jabs land for Volkov. Gane lands on the body but struggles with Volkov's pressure and accuracy. Gane ducks and returns with a good overhand right. Volkov with another body kick. Gane checks the leg kick. A stiff jab by the Frenchman. Gane hits a nasty right cross as chaos erupts. Volkov misses a big knee before grabbing a guillotine choke. Gane gets the takedown. Gane hunts a Von Flue choke but backs up as Volkov starts re-guarding. Another close round, but I think Volkov landed more impactful strikes. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Volkov (19-19 overall)
UFC's final pay-per-view of the year is here. On Saturday, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a card greater than the sum of its parts.
Pantoja makes his third title defense against Asakura, a rare title challenger making his UFC debut. Former two-time Rizin champion Asakura brings elite striking with him in pursuit of Japan's first UFC title. Expect Pantoja, who has gone 75 combined minutes in his three title fights, to test Asakura's endurance.
The most intriguing fight on the card is arguably Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry. Their combined 33-0 record is the best for a UFC fight and a welterweight title shot should await the winner.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 310 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC 310 card, results
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Asakura, flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweights
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweights
- Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via third-round TKO (elbows)
- Dooho Choi def. Nate Landwehr via third-round TKO (punches)
- Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches)
- Vicente Luque def. Themba Gorimbo via first-round submission (D'Arce choke)
- Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via second-round TKO (punches)
- Josh Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)
- Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via first-round submission (armbar)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round knockout (punches)
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov -- Round 1: Volkov immediately takes the center. Gane bounces on the outside. Gane throws a leg kick. Volkov catches a body kick and scores the takedown. Gane finds the underhook and uses it to stand up. Gane presses Volkov against the cage. Gane takes down Volkov with a double leg. Volkov hits an elevator sweep by the fence but Gane illegally grabs the fence to keep his balance. Gane falls back for a heel hook but Volkov escapes. Back to the feet, Volkov hits a body kick. Volkov hits the takedown but falls into a decent guillotine choke. Gane is squeezing hard but no cigar. A competitive first round that could go either way. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Gane
Three fights remain! Heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov meet after their 2021 Fight Night main event, which Gane won via unanimous decision. The winner will likely be on the shortlist for a UFC heavyweight title shot depending on what happens with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
Official result: Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via third-round TKO (elbows). Mitchell throws a lot of volume and mixes his attacks. They come in close and Gracie immediately hops guard. This time, Mitchell makes him pay with a short slam. Mitchell throws three body punches and goes over the top with a pair of elbows that knock Gracie out!
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie -- Round 2: Gracie lands a solid left hand at the start of Round 2. Mitchell seems to hurt Gracie with a punch. Mitchell follows up with a nice elbow and knee. The fighters collide, Gracie pulls guard to a chorus of boos. Mitchell eventually let Gracie to his feet to roaring approval from the crowd. Mitchell snatches a body lock and Gracie pulls guard again. Gracie latches onto an armbar attempt but can't finish it. Gracie tries to take the back but finds the armbar and extends! Mitchell stays patient and pulls his arm free. Mitchell closes the round with a barrage of ground strikes. A more competitive round but Mitchell still did the better work. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mitchell (20-18 Mitchell overall)
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie -- Round 1: Mitchell lands some nice combinations. Gracie trying to rope in his opponents. Mitchell snatches a body lock and Gracie welcomes it. Gracie jumps guard and pulls Mitchell to the ground. They spend approximately four minutes in the guard with barely anything happening. The crowd boos but the referee shows no urgency to stand them up. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mitchell
Next is one of the most unexpected match-ups of the year. Submission specialists Bryce Mitchell and Kron Gracie collide. Mitchell has been absent since eating a Knockout of the Year contender from Josh Emmett in December 2023. Gracie gets a ranked featherweight opponent despite coming off consecutive losses. Gracie hasn't won a fight since February 2019.
Official result: Dooho Choi def. Nate Landwehr via third-round TKO: Landwehr knows he needs a finish to win this fight. Landwehr opens with four haymakers, one of which lands. Landwehr is determined to gun sling out of desperation. Choi is picking his strikes. Choi shoots for a takedown but Landwehr throws the knee. It partially lands but Choi finds the takedown off it. Choi gets an exhausted Landwehr into a mounted crucifix. Choi tallies on rabbit punches as Landwehr desperately tries to wiggle free. A strike cuts Landwher open. Choi lands a few big elbows and the referee intervenes.
Nate Landwehr vs. Dooho Choi -- Round 2: Landwehr's face is covered in small cuts and scrapes. Choi continues to pick apart Landwehr at the kickboxing range. Choi beautifully uses feints and footwork to set up his various strikes. More snapping head punches and leg kicks by the Korean fighter. A sneaky elbow in close by Landwehr. The American tries to make this fight dirty but Choi controls the clinch fighting effectively. Landwehr lands a surprising spinning back elbow. A picturesque foot sweep sends Landwehr flying. Choi threatens an arm-triangle choke and takes the back. Choi settles into back control halfway into the round. Choi lands his third takedown of the fight, the most in his UFC career. Landwehr gets up but is breathing heavily. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Choi (20-18 Choi overall)
Nate Landwehr vs. Dooho Choi -- Round 1: Nate "The Train" immediately presses forward and pays for it. Choi cracks him with an uppercut and drops him with a left hook. Choi continues unleashing head punches and low kicks. Choi rattles off a beautiful, lightning-fast right hook and left uppercut combination. Choi scores a takedown and takes the back. Landwehr gets to his feet with less than two minutes left. "The Korean Super Boy" puzzles Landwehr with clever feints. Landwehr's guard is high but he can't get anything off under a barrage of punches. Choi quadrupling his opponent with strikes at the four-minute mark. Another left uppercut snaps Landwehr's head back! A sneaky, powerful left elbow in the clinch. Beautiful art by Choi. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Choi
UFC 310's pay-per-view main card is underway! Opening the card is a Fight of the Night frontrunner between Nate Landwehr and Dooho Choi. "The Train" and "The Korean Super Boy" will not hesitate to bite down on their mouthpieces and throw down. We'll have play-by-play for each round from here on out.
Official result: Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO. Reyes put an absolute beating on Smith. The fight was relatively competitive early but Smith completely fell apart as the fight progressed. "Lionheart" tucked his chin and welcomed Reyes to punch him with no attempt to block or dodge. Smith's body language screamed trouble and Reyes took full advantage by rocking him. Smith's poor takedown attempt ended with him getting knocked down. Reyes tallied an obscene striking total before referee Marc Goddard mercifully waved off the fight. According to UFC Fight Stats, Reyes landed 119 total strikes in Round 2 and Smith landed zero.
