UFC kicks off the new year with a pay-per-view that will be tough to beat. UFC 311 is topped by two terrific title fights: UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.

What makes UFC 311 even better is that it's not exclusively a top-heavy card. Every UFC 311 main card fight, plus several preliminary fights, is worth watching. UFC's official rankings will experience shake-ups in several divisions thanks to quality matchmaking.

From Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka on the main card to appearances by rising prospects Payton Talbott and Rinya Nakamura, examine three of Saturday's must-see non-title fights and honorable mentions.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill



Hill and Prochazka are in an unusual predicament. A fight between two former UFC champions -- ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the light heavyweight rankings -- is a title eliminator by most standards. But Hill and Prochazka are fighting for relevance after decisive losses to reigning champ Alex Pereira. Still, it's an important fight. Saturday's winner can quickly build momentum in a weight class with few viable contenders. Prochazka and Hill are some of the division's most potent offensive strikers. That's particularly true for Prochazka, who has gone the distance in just two of his 36 professional fights. Don't blink or you might miss a knockout.

"I see his ground game is not so good. He throws very few punches and creates few moments..." Prochazka told CBS Sports. "I'm evolving [my grappling]. It's not about stand-up, wrestling, ground game or jiu-jitsu. It's about putting it together as one. That's what I'm doing with my style."

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Two top 10 lightweights collide on the same card as Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2. Dariush (No. 2) and Moicano (No. 10) are elite grapplers who produce action fights. Dariush was on the cusp of his first lightweight title shot before being stopped by Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira. They were disappointing outcomes for Dariush, who nearly retired before rattling off a career-altering eight-fight winning streak. Moicano is on a career reinvention of his own. The 10-year UFC veteran is on the best winning streak of his career, stopping three of his last four opponents including Benoit Saint Denis and Jalin Turner. A title shot isn't on the line, but the winner will be well-positioned for a significant follow-up fight.

"When Moicano fought Brad Riddell, he looked super sharp and fast with his striking," Dariush told CBS Sports. "In the last two fights, he's been able to get these guys down and do a lot of damage. He has a lot of paths to victory."

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

If you like style clashes, this is the fight for you. Holland and de Ridder specialize in striking and grappling, respectively. Each man struggles where their opponent shines. Holland is a very competent offensive submission artist but his takedown and submission defense leave something to be desired. De Ridder, a former two-division ONE Championship titleholder, is a submission phenom, but his striking defense and offensive takedowns left much to be desired against Gerald Meerschaert. There is a high fun factor in this one.

"Looking back, I gave [Meerschaert] a bit too much respect," de Ridder told CBS Sports. "It was a big thing to finally fight in UFC and I tried to soak it all up. But, for this next one, it's all business. I'm going to hunt this guy and I'm going to take him out much quicker and much easier than I did to Gerald."

Honorable mentions: Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos, Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov