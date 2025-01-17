Arman Tsarukyan's nearly six-year journey to the UFC lightweight title will take a little longer. Tsarukyan suffered an injury two nights before challenging lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. Renato Moicano will instead fight Makhachev at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the change on Friday afternoon during the official weigh ins. Tsarukyan informed the UFC around 1 a.m. local time that he couldn't fight Makhachev due to a back injury. Moicano, previously scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush on the same card, will challenge Makhachev instead.

Moicano, 35, will get his first shot at a UFC title in his 18th appearance. The Brazilian enters the bout on a four-fight win streak where he has scored three stoppages over rising contenders like Benoit Saint Denis, Jalin Turner and Brad Riddell. Makhachev, meanwhile, looks to make his fourth defense of the lightweight title after a pair of wins over Alexander Volkanovski and a submission of Dustin Poirier.

A heavyweight fight between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac was elevated from the preliminary card. Dariush no longer appears on the main card after Moicano was shifted to the main event.