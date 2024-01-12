A title shot could be at stake on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 when No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev squares off against No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card, which starts at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. This main event is a rematch from their October battle that ended in a controversial no-contest. The winner could be next in line for the next title fight at light heavyweight since current champion Alex Pereira does not yet have a fight booked and top-ranked challenger Jamahal Hill remains sidelined because of injuries.

Ankalaev is a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), while Walker is offered at +400 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 odds. In the co-main event, Manel Kape (-270) meets Matheus Nicolau (+220) in a matchup of powerful flyweight contenders.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut last January and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. At UFC 292, he called the upset for underdog Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) in the bantamweight championship main event.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 preview

The fighters have some similarities in that both were once regarded as the division's most promising prospect, only to see that light dimmed in the face of myriad setbacks.

Ankalaev (17-1-1) cuts an imposing figure and is widely considered one of the most versatile light heavyweight title contenders to come along in recent memory. But after seeing four of his first five UFC victories come by knockout, his trajectory took a step backward.

The 31-year-old Russian won his next three fights by decision and appeared to be hesitant to engage against higher-level competition. Even so, he was awarded a shot at the vacant title against former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in December 2022. The relatively lackluster fight ended in a split draw that left the title vacant, and Ankalaev's next fight ended in a controversial result against Walker.

Both fighters had their moments in the first round before Ankalaev intercepted a kick from Walker and turned it into a takedown against the cage. While Walker was on the canvas, Ankalaev landed a vicious uppercut knee to Walker's chin, a foul for striking a grounded opponent.

The ringside doctor examined Walker and recommended the fight to be called off. A furious Walker threw a fit, shoved the referee and tried to attack Ankalaev. However, Walker told the media this week that he suffered severe neck and jaw injuries because of the illegal strike and now believes the stoppage was appropriate. However, Walker also said he believes Ankalaev should have been disqualified as opposed to the fight being declared a no-contest.

Walker (21-7-1) gained notice for his flashy style while finishing his first three UFC fights with first-round knockouts. But the 31-year-old Brazilian lost four of his next five, and his most recent victory was a lackluster decision over journeyman Anthony Smith last May. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Farid Basharat (-275) to get past Taylor Lapilus (+225) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Basharat (11-0) is a versatile prospect and grappling specialist who has six submissions among his 11 professional victories. The 26-year-old fighter is a "Dana White's Contender Series" alum and won his first two fights with the promotion in 2023.

Lapilus (19-3) is a former bantamweight champion in two lesser-known promotions who made his UFC debut in September of last year. The 31-year-old fighter notched a unanimous decision over Caolan Loughran.

"Lapilus has the cardio, toughness and skill to compete in the UFC. But I think facing Basharat in his second UFC fight will be too big of a step-up in competition," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who to back here.

How to make UFC FIght Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Magmoed Ankalaev (-550) vs. Johnny Walker (+400)

Matheus Nicolau (+220) vs. Manel Kape (-270)

Jim Miller (-120) vs. Gabriel Benitez (-140)

Ricky Simon (-180) vs. Mario Bautista (+150)

Phil Hawes (+110) vs. Bruno Ferreira (-130)

Marcus McGhee (-250) vs. Gaston Bollanos (+205)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-700) vs. Andre Arlovski (+500)

Farid Basharat (-275) vs. Taylor Lapilus (+225)

Nikolas Motta (+260) vs. Tom Nolan (-325)

Felipe Bunes (+195) vs. Joshua Van (-235)