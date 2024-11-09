No. 15 ranked American Neil Magny will square off against Brazilian Carlos Prates in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates on Saturday night. The main UFC Vegas 100 fight card from The UFC Apex in Las Vegas is expected to get underway around 7 p.m. ET, with the main event starting around 10 p.m. ET. Prates is on a 10-bout winning streak and is coming off a second-round knockout of Jingliang Li at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya on Aug. 17. Magny was knocked out at 4:39 of the first round by Michael Morales at UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Borralho on Aug. 24.

Prates is a -800 favorite (risk $800 to win $100), while Magny is priced at +550 (risk $100 to win $550) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates odds. The co-main event features Gerald Meerschaert (+250) taking on Reiner De Ridder (-320) in a middleweight bout. Before making any UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates picks, be sure to see the UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps is way up.

Now, Vithlani has studied Neil Magny and Carlos Prates from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Magny vs. Prates preview

Magny, 37, who has split his last 10 bouts, looks to get back in the win column for the first time since knocking out Mike Malott at 4:45 of the third round at UFC 297 this past January. Despite going just 5-5 since January 2021, he has had his moments. One of those was at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos on Nov. 5, 2022. In that match, he earned a win by submission over Daniel Rodriguez in 3:32 of the third round.

He tied a UFC record for most wins in a calendar year with five in October 2014, when he knocked out William Macario at 2:40 of the third round at UFC 179. Since turning pro in 2010, he has earned four Performance of the Night awards, and one Fight of the Night honor. In 41 career matches, Magny has compiled a 29-12 mark. He has eight wins by knockout, four by submission and 17 by decision.

In the meantime, Prates, 31, has been dominant. He has not lost since December 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Gadjimurad Abdulaev during the ONE Warrior Series 6. Since joining UFC, he is 3-0, including a second-round knockout of Trevin Giles at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 10. He followed that up with a first-round win over Charles Radtke, who took a knee to the body and the bout had to be stopped at the 4:47 mark at UFC Fight Night on June 8.

He began his professional career in Brazil in March 2012, winning his first two bouts. Besides being unbeaten in UFC, he was 1-0 in the Contender Series, 2-0 in LFA and 2-1 in ONE Fighting Championship. He has a career mark of 20-6 and is ranked as the No. 18-best MMA welterweight fighter. He has 15 wins by knockout, three by submission and two by decision.

Top UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates selections here: He is backing Charles Radtke (-160) to get past Matthew Semelsberger (+135) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Radtke is coming off a tough knockout loss to Carlos Prates, who is the main event favorite on this card," Vithlani told SportsLine. "This is a much better matchup for him. Semelsberger has cracking power in his right hand, but he has folded on multiple occasions to pressure and grappling. Radtke trains with welterweight champion Belal Muhammad's team and has improved his boxing as of late. Radtke is a scrappy fighter who has more ways to win." See more UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Magny vs. Prates and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates card. He's also backing a fighter who is "the better and more dangerous grappler."

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates, and how exactly does the fight end?

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates main fight card, odds

Neil Magny (+550) vs. Carlos Prates (-800)

Gerald Meerschaert (+250) vs. Reiner De Ridder (-320)

Gaston Bolanos (+185) vs. Cortavious Romious (-225)

Luana Pinheiro (+310) vs. Gillian Robertson (-400)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-480) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+360)