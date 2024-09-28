Renato Moicano did so much damage to Benoit Saint Denis' face that the French fighter was deemed unfit to continue fighting. A bloodied, swollen Saint Denis failed a doctor's physical evaluation between the second and third round, ending Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event in Paris in a TKO win for Moicano.

Moicano was a +235 underdog on Saturday but fought like a 10-to-1 favorite. Moicano caught a kick early and spun Saint Denis down to the mat. That's when things took a horrendous turn for Saint Denis. Moicano alternated between full and back mount, landing brutal elbows and punches in between. Saint Denis -- bloodied and beaten -- survived the round but lost by a 10-8 margin on the scorecards.

Saint Denis' left eye was swollen shut and his right wasn't looking much better, yet he performed ably in Round 2 and won the round on all three judges' scorecards. Saint Denis stuffed the takedowns and endured stiff jabs from Moicano. The undeterred Frenchman squinted through a crimson mask and outstruck his foe with power strikes.

Despite Saint Denis' competent bounce back, referee Marc Goddard waved off the fight between rounds under guidance of the cageside doctor. Saint Denis failed the doctor's vision evaluation, unable to see out of his left eye.

"I'm sorry for that performance," Saint Denis said through a French interpreter post-fight, admitting he started "sleepy" against Moicano. "I'll come back stronger."

Moicano called for "easy money" fights against Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker.

"I want easy money. Paddy PImblett, easy money. Dan Hooker, easy money. Don't come up with bullshit fights. Don't come up with fights that are tough. I want easy fights. I just beat a hell of an athlete. Everyone was talking about Benoit Saint Denis but guess what, 'Money' Moicano is the man tonight!'

Moicano (20-5-1) is on a four-fight winning streak, the best of his decade-long UFC career. Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) has lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career after consecutive stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Moicano.